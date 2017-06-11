Metro Exodus announced, coming 2018

During Microsoft's E3 show, the next sequel in the Metro series was announced for 2018 as an exclusive for PC and Xbox.

The gorgeous trailer starts off in the familiar and claustrophobic depths before eventually stepping out into a vast open area. With a title like Exodus, it's reasonable to assume that Metro might be leaving the dank tunnels of the Moscow subway lines behind and forging out into new territory.

Details about the story or features are, at this time, scarce. But it looks like the familiar survival elements will remain intact as players scrounge for ammo and pick through dilapidated remains while avoiding mutants.

We'll update with more details about Metro Exodus as soon as we know more.