Sea of Thieves on PC will support ultrawide displays, high framerates

Yesterday, we got an extended look at Rare's multiplayer pirate game, Sea of Thieves. For one thing, we learned you can shoot yourself out of a cannon, which is pretty great.

Today, Microsoft stopped by the PC Gaming Show to talk a bit about the Windows 10 version of Sea of Thieves. It's not a port of the Xbox One version, said Microsoft's Ted Timmins, rather the two versions were developed alongside each other. It'll have an unlocked framerate and support ultrawide aspect ratios, both of which are good to hear. And of course, 4K resolutions will be supported.

Sea of Thieves will be out "Early 2018," but there's a technical alpha going on now which you can sign up for at seaofthieves.com.

