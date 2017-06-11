Just announced at Microsoft's E3 show, Forza Motorsport 7 is coming to PC. It'll be a Windows 10 exclusive, though, and chances are it'll only be available through the Microsoft Store.

It's not much of a surprise, seeing that Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6: Apex both previously came to PC, but this marks the first time a complete, main series entry of the racing sim series hasn't been an Xbox exclusive.

They also took time to debut a flagship supercar from Porsche, who Microsoft made a six year deal with. If you're a car person, that probably rules.

Also new is a dynamic weather this time around, like puddles that grow from wet weather, along some pretty new lighting effects. Even better: There are more than 700 damn cars in the game. I'm not even a car person, and I know that rules. That's a lot of cars. God damn. We still don't have word on crossplay or what the PC version will look like, but we'll update as soon as possible.