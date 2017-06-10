A Way Out is a new co-op game from the creator of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons was a wonderful singleplayer game built around the mechanic of controlling two brothers with a single controller. Creator Josef Fares' new game, which he announced on stage at EA Play today, looks like an extension of that theme. A Way Out is once again centered on two characters, but this time it's a game that can only be played in co-op, either locally or online, in splitscreen.

A Way Out starts in a prison, where Vincent and Leo are incarcerated and looking for a way to break out. The trailer above shows there will be different ways to solve problems, taking the lead with one character or the other. Fares says you'll be doing new things all the time, as "everything you do in the game is unique for that scene."

After breaking out of prison, A Way Out looks like it will have chase scenes, driving sequence, shooting, and plenty of dramatic slow-mo jumping. On stage, Fares seemed extremely excited to show off his first game since 2013's Brothers.

"I live and breathe this game. It's going to kick ass!" he said. A Way Out is set for release in early 2018.