Destiny 2 is set to release for PC this October

Destiny 2 will release for PC on October 24, Activision has confirmed. That's a little over a month after the Xbox One and PS4 editions, which will release September 6.

Meanwhile, the PC beta is scheduled to happen around late August, though no firm release date has been confirmed as yet. If it's anything like the console versions, pre-orders will gain a week of early access before the wider public.

Oh, and the game is meant to be available to pre-order right now on battle.net, according to the announcement, though it's not there quite yet.

Sony aired a brand new Destiny 2 trailer at its E3 2017 press conference earlier, which focused on the game's setting, as well as unveiling a new weapon quite possibly dubbed the Dubious Volley – a name players of the original Destiny will recognise.