Battlefield 1's In the Name of the Tsar expansion gets a teaser trailer

EA's press conference today kicked off with Madden, and then quickly transitioned into some details on Battlefield 1's next piece of DLC, In The Name of the Tsar. It'll include six new maps, the Russian army, and the Women's Battalion of Death.

We'll also see "deeper player progression through all new assignments, the ability to tailor your playstyle with specializations, and new multi-battle experiences woven through the fan favorite game mode, Operations," says EA.

In The Name of the Tsar hits this September, and EA reminds us that two new night maps are also coming in June and July.