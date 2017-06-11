Super Lucky's Tale is the sequel to the Oculus VR platformer

When Tom reviewed the Oculus Rift launch platformer Lucky's Tale last year, he wrote "Playful built the core of a great game and put a beautifully presented world around it, proving that 3D platformers can thrive in VR—but then seemed to stop, reusing enemies and level elements to a fault." It looks like Lucky's getting another shot at proving he has some real platforming chops, as Microsoft debuted the trailer for a new game, Super Lucky's Tale, at its E3 press conference today.

Surprisingly, Lucky is leaving VR behind for his next game, which is coming to both Xbox and PC. You can definitely see what Lucky's Tale gains by not running in VR, this time: there's a lot more going on in most scenes in the trailer above, with expressively animated characters, some moody lighting and more detailed 3D environments.

It's actually hard to tell how free-roaming these environments will be; many scenes in the trailer are sidescrolling, and a few see Lucky running towards or away from the camera. But some other shots seem to show a bit more room to explore.

Super Lucky's Tale is the latest in a recent mini-revival of 3D platformers, though neither the original Lucky's Tale or Playtonic's Yooka-Laylee blew us away last year. Maybe Super Lucky will be the one to do it. It's due out on November 7.