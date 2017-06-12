Popular

Shadowverse's Wonderland Dreams expansion releasing at the end of the month, here's a new trailer

By

Shadowverse's fourth expansion will be out soon.

Just revealed at the PC Gaming Show, Shadowverses' fourth expansion will be releasing at the end of this month, June 29. Titled Wonderland Dreams, the expansion will add 104 new cards to the game, most of which have an Alice in Wonderland or fairy tale theme to them. 

The announcement was made in a new trailer, which you can watch above. The trailer was introduced during the show by Hearthstone streamer Octavian “Kripparrian” Morosan, who recently threatened the very existence of Blizzard's CCG by pressing a single button. Kripparrian said during his intro that "Shadowverse is one of the best card games out there, because it basically just does everything right."

It continues to be one of my favorite digital CCGs as well, and last week we had the pleasure of revealing five new cards from the expansion. You can catch up on all the news from the PC Gaming Show right here.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
