The Crew 2 will go 'way beyond driving' with planes and boats, out next year

The Crew 2 has been unveiled at the 2017 Ubisoft E3 conference and, according to the game's creative director Stephane Beley, aims to take the "iconic vision" set by its predecessor "to the next level." Most interestingly, this means adding planes and boats to its vast array of cars and bikes.

You'll spot aircraft in the header image above, however here's the new modes of transport in motion courtesy of this extended gameplay walkthrough:

And with that, Beley reckons "it's time to take The Crew way beyond driving". Out early 2018, sign-ups for early beta access are incoming—keep your eye on the game's official site.