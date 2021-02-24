Anthem development is officially cancelled

Earlier this month, a Bloomberg report said that Electronic Arts executives were preparing to examine the current state of Anthem's reboot and decide whether to continue with the process or pull the plug. Today the results of that examination were announced, and BioWare has confirmed that work on Anthem Next has been halted.

"2020 was a year unlike any other however and while we continue to make progress against all our game projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams," BioWare Austin studio director Christian Dailey wrote.

"I know this will be disappointing to the community of Anthem players who have been excited to see the improvements we’ve been working on. It’s also disappointing for the team who were doing brilliant work. And for me personally, Anthem is what brought me to BioWare, and the last two years have been some of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my career."

Despite the end of Anthem's development, Dailey said BioWare will continue to keep Anthem running "as it exists today."