Stylish action RPG Ashen gets a new trailer, out in 2018

Ashen was first shown back at the 2015 Microsoft E3 conference. It slipped by us at this year's Microsoft show, but better late than never, right? Check out the new trailer above.

According to its site, Ashen is an open-world, non-linear game with "high risk combat" and "passive" multiplayer. "People you meet out in the world are players with their own agendas," the site says. "It will be up to you to decide how to deal with them."

I don't think I need to say the name of the game it'll be compared to, but even though there are similarities to a certain Japanese action RPG, Ashen has a style of its own, with lowish-poly, faceless characters. It's like zooming in on Kentucky Route Zero. While also adding giant spiders.

Ashen will be out in 2018 on the Windows Store. If a non-Windows Store release is planned, it hasn't been announced. (Correction: It is in fact on Steam, so never mind that!) Check out some new screenshots below.