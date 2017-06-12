Ubisoft announces Transference, a VR game about exploring digital memories

At Ubisoft's E3 press conference, a VR 'experience' was announced called Transference, billed as 'psychological thriller' in which the player is "projected into the digital consciousness of troubled case subjects". It's being developed by SpectreVision, and Elijah Wood is in it, too. Have a look at the announcement trailer above.

"Bridging the gap between movies and games, we invite you to lose yourself in the destructive tale of a man’s obsession as you explore his digitally recreated memories," says the YouTube description. It's slated for a Spring 2018 release. You can visit the official site here.