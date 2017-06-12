Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus revealed

After being heavily rumoured for at least a year, and hinted at last year's E3, Bethesda has finally confirmed the sequel to its surprisingly-very-good 2014 Wolfenstein reboot. Dubbed Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, the follow-up is scheduled to release October 27 for PC.

Set in America in 1961, the game is a direct sequel to The New Order, and despite BJ Blazkowicz's efforts in that game the Nazi scourge as not been contained. "Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory," so says the description. "Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka “Terror-Billy,” member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution."

In your efforts to protect family and friends and to "forge new alliances", you'll be murdering Nazis with "high-tech weaponry such as the Laserkraftwerk" and "the Dieselkraftwerk" as well as the usual array of weaponry. Blazkowicz will also wield a new set of abilities.

Here's the trailer. More details as they arrive.