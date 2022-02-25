Elden Ring paintings: How to solve them

Wondering what to do with the Elden Ring paintings you find? It wouldn't be a FromSoftware game without the odd cryptic puzzle for players to work out, and the Lands Between has plenty. You'll be deciphering maps, chasing rumours, and in this particular instance, collecting paintings.

Dotted around the world of Elden Ring are paintings that you can pick up. So what are you supposed to do with these works of art? Well, I'm here to tell you, and show you the locations of the ones we've found so far, and how to solve them.

Elden Ring paintings: How to solve the puzzles

When roaming around east Limgrave, you'll probably happen upon the aptly-named, Artist's Shack. This ruined house contains a painting titled "Homing Instinct". On closer inspection, the painting's description will say that if you head to the place in the painting, you can find a reward.

Now, here's the thing: to solve the paintings, you have to head to the location the paintings show, not the point it was painted from. So, for example, Homing Instinct was painted near the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace, just east of the Stranded Graveyard along the coast. But the location it depicts through the arch is the Church of Pilgrimage at the northern tip of the Weeping Peninsula.

If you head there and look around on the cliff, you'll see a spirit framing the landscape between his fingers. Walk closer, and he'll disappear, leaving behind the reward. In this case, it's the Warhawk Ashes for summoning one of those birds from Stormveil Castle.

Elden Ring painting locations we know so far

I'll be sure to update this guide with any new information, and with other painting locations as and when we find them. For now, here are the ones we've found so far:

Homing Instinct

Painting location: Artist's Shack, East Limgrave

Artist's Shack, East Limgrave Reward location: Church of Pilgrimage, Weeping Peninsula

Prophecy Painting