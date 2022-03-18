How to complete the Diallos quest in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Diallos quest is available fairly early on in the Lands Between. His questline starts properly once you reach Liurnia of the Lakes, but you meet him for the first time once you've unlocked access to Roundtable Hold. Diallos's story arc ties into Jar-Bairn's quest as well as Volcano Manor.

There are a surprising number of quests to complete in the game, and it's easy to lose track of those you've met and spoken to. The first major patch introduced new icons to help keep track of the NPCs, but you still might get stuck wondering what to do next. Here's how to complete the Elden Ring Diallos quest.

Diallos location

After you initially meet Diallos in Roundtable Hold, you can find him again once you reach the Liurnia of the Lakes area. Fast travel to the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace to the southeast of Raya Lucaria Academy and you can find him almost directly north, standing on one of the rooftops. His exact location is shown in the screenshot below.

Speak to him and exhaust his dialogue, then return to Roundtable Hold to find him in his original location and speak to him again and he'll mention getting an invitation.

Volcano Manor

Now you should continue exploring the Lands Between until you reach Mt. Gelmir and access Volcano Manor. You'll need to join the Recusants to access the room where Diallos resides.

To progress the quest further, you should progress through the Volcano Manor questline. Return to Diallos and speak to him whenever you complete a contract and you will eventually need to fight Juno Hoslow.

Jarburg location

The final step of Diallos's quest takes you to Jarburg in Liurnia of the Lakes. You can get to this area by fast traveling to the Gate Town Bridge Site of Grace, then head east to the cliff just south of the Carian Study Hall . The exact location is detailed in our Elden Ring Jar-Bairn quest guide.

Now you need to speak to Jar-Bairn to progress their quest. You'll be asked if you're the new Potentate, so reply that you are. Exhaust the dialogue then reload the area—either fast travel away or rest at a Site of Grace. Speak to Jar-Bairn again and they'll mention Diallos has arrived.

Look for Diallos inside one of the huts and talk to him, once again exhausting his dialogue. Reload the area and speak to both Diallos and Jar-Bairn until they say something new, then pass time at the nearby Site of Grace so a whole night has passed.

You can now find Diallos in the centre of Jarburg. Select "You defended them" when prompted, speak to Jar Bairn again, then reload the area once more. Talk to Jar Bairn for the last time, then after a final reload, you can loot Hoslow's Petal Whip, Diallos' Mask, and a Numen's Rune.