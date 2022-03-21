How to complete the Volcano Manor questline in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Volcano Manor questline isn't particularly long, but it's easy to miss, and requires access to some of the later areas in the Lands Between. The final stage of the Elden Ring quest also pits you against a pretty tough boss, but the rewards for completing it includes new weapons and armor sets.

Getting to Volcano Manor isn't straightforward, though, so you might be stumped trying to figure out exactly how to start. There are a few ways of getting there, and I'll go through those options in this guide. Here's how to get to the Elden Ring Volcano Manor, and how to complete the questline when you do.

How to get to Volcano Manor in Elden Ring

The easiest way to get to Volcano Manor, especially if you're still some away from unlocking the Mt. Gelmir region, is to get an invitation from Rya. You can find this NPC in Liurnia of the Lakes, at the stone structure, to the northwest of the Laskyar Ruins Site of Grace or directly east of the Scenic Isle.

Here's what you need to do:

Speak to Rya and she'll ask you to retrieve a necklace.

Head northwest to find the Boilprawn Shack Site of Grace.

Talk to the NPC sitting outside and he'll mention the necklace.

Either buy the necklace with runes or kill him to loot it.

Head back to Rya and hand over the necklace and she'll give you the Volcano Manor Invitation.

With that done, you'll find Rya again at Altus Plateau. If you've never been there before and you use the Dectus Medallion to reach it, she'll be at the top of the lift. If you've ventured to the area before you first speak to Rya, or you bypassed the lift, she's at the Lux Ruins in Altus Plateau. Wherever you find her, speak to her, take her hand, and she'll teleport you to Volcano Manor.

Another option is via the Abductor Virgin enemy in the Raya Lucaria Academy. You need to let it kill you with a certain attack. Doing so will teleport you to the bottom of Volcano Manor, though you'll need to defeat the Abductor Virgins boss here to proceed.

Elden Ring Volcano Manor questline

If you were teleported to Volcano Manor by Rya, speak to the NPC sitting on a chair straight ahead of you. This is Tanith and she'll ask you to join Volcano Manor. Accept the offer and she'll hand over the Drawing Room Key. Next, turn around and head down the hallway on your immediate left and use the key on one of the last two doors on the left to access the Drawing Room.

You'll find a letter on the table instructing you to kill Old Knight Istvan, an NPC in Limgrave. Luckily, his summon sign is now marked on your map so travel to the Warmaster's Shack Site of Grace and head north.

Defeating Istvan rewards you with the Scaled armor set. Head back to Volcano Manor and speak to Tanith again and she'll hand over the Magma Shot sorcery. You can now return to the Drawing Room to pick up the next letter.

Now you need to head to Altus Plateau and defeat Rileigh the Idle, right on the western edge of the area. The quickest way to reach his summon sign is via the Old Altus Tunnel Site of Grace. Once you exit the tunnel from the lift, head northeast. You get the Crepus' Vial talisman for defeating him and Tanith will hand over the Serpentbone Blade when you return to the manor.

The final letter can now be found in the Drawing Room and instructs you to kill Juno Hoslow, Knight of Blood, an NPC that is part of the requirements to get Diallos to move from the manor to Jarburg.

Juno Hoslow's summon sign is found in the Mountaintops of the Giants region, southwest of Castle Sol. Defeating him gives you the Hoslow's Oath gesture, his armor set and weapon. Tanith will reward you with the Taker's Cameo talisman for completing this step.

It's important to note that you should complete any NPC quests before proceeding with this next part as they will disappear from the manor once the boss has been defeated.