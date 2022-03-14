How to complete the Varré quest in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Varré quest is easy to miss if you're not in the habit of exploring the Lands Between thoroughly. Like many NPCs in Elden Ring, White-faced Varré's questline requires you to meet certain conditions to progress to the next step. It's the only way to get the Bloody Finger item, allowing you to invade as many times as you like, and he also gives you access to one of the bosses earlier than you would otherwise.

You meet Varré early on in the game, at the first Site of Grace you find when you leave the Stranded Graveyard, but you won't find him again until a little later. Thankfully, Varré doesn't have quite as many steps as the Ranni quest , but there are a few steps that aren't clear, and you may well get stuck trying to figure out where you need to go next. Here's what you need to know to complete the Elden Ring Varré quest, and how to get to Mohgwyn's Palace without him.

Rose Church

Image 1 of 2 Rose Church location (Image credit: From Software) Image 2 of 2 Rose Church choice. (Image credit: From Software)

How to find Rose Church and speak to Varré in Elden Ring

After you initially speak to Varré at The First Step Site of Grace at the beginning of the game, you won't find him again until you reach Liurnia of the Lakes. It's also worth noting that it's possible to skip Stormveil Castle but you need to defeat Godrick and return to Roundtable Hold and speak to Finger Reader Enia before you find him at this new location.

Rose Church is on a small island almost directly south of the Raya Lucaria Academy. When you speak to Varré he asks your opinion on something you saw at Roundtable Hold. If you choose "They didn't seem right", he'll hand over five Festering Bloody Fingers and you can continue the quest. If you pick "They were magnificent!" he'll tell you his work is done. You can talk to him again to change your mind though.

Now you need to use the Festering Bloody Fingers to invade other players three times. It doesn't matter if you beat those you invade, so don't worry if you're not great at PvP. Once you've completed this step, he'll ask you to join his order. You can't continue with this quest unless you agree, so do so to receive the Lord of Blood's Favor item.

Church of Inhibition

Church of Inhibition location. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Church of Inhibition: Lord of Blood's Favor

Naturally, you need to soak the Lord of Blood's Favor in the blood of a maiden. The easiest one to reach is at the Church of Inhibition, over on the east side of Liurnia and southwest of the Grand Lift of Dectus . The quickest way to get here is to head in from the north, so from the Lift area, use Torrent to dash up the hill towards the church at the top of the cliff.

There are plenty of enemies you need to run through but the biggest problem here is Frenzy Flaming Tower nearby—if you're familiar with Bloodborne's Nightmare of Mensis area, you'll get the idea. Exposure to the tower inflicts the madness effect, so you'll need to line of sight it as much as possible using the terrain. As soon as you get through the village located on the slope, be prepared to dash to the Site of Grace at the church ahead as you'll be invaded by an NPC.

Once you're safely at the Church of Inhibition, look at the chair close to the Site of Grace. You can loot the Finger Maiden armor from the corpse on the chair, but more importantly, you can use the Lord of Blood's Favor here.

An alternative, which requires you to kill the Grafted Scion boss you encountered at the beginning of the game, is via the Four Belfries found to the northwest of the Raya Lucaria Academy. You can rush through the giants that spawn here to reach The Four Belfries Site of Grace.

Grab the Imbued Sword Key from the highest belfry, then use it on the second-highest tower in the area. This teleports you to Grafted Scion. Once you've defeated it, cross the bridge then head up the stairs to your left. You can use the maiden's corpse inside to get the maiden's blood.

Pureblood Knight's Medal

Varré at the Rose Church. (Image credit: From Software)

Where to get the Pureblood Knight's Medal

Whichever method you chose, return to Varré at Rose Church. Talk to him and he'll hand over the Bloody Finger item, then speak to him again to receive the Pureblood Knight's Medal. This medal is a reusable item and teleports you to Moghwyn's Palace, a late-game area in the Siofra River region where you face the boss Mogh. It also happens to have a pretty neat rune farming spot.

If you teleport to the palace using the item, you'll find an invasion summoning sign close to the Mausoleum Dynasty Midpoint Site of Grace which gives you the chance to invade and fight Varré. Defeating him then gives you the Varré's Bouquet hammer.

Mohgwyn's Palace

Portal to Moghwyn's Place. (Image credit: Mapgenie.io/elden-ring)

How to get to Mohgwyn's Palace without Varré

You can still get to Moghwyn's Palace if you accidentally kill Varré before getting the Pureblood Knight's Medal, but not until later on. There's a portal on the western edge of the Mountaintop of the Giants region.

The closest Site of Grace is the Yelough Anix Tunnel. You'll need to head north from here and once you reach the area, head to the edge of the cliff and look for a pathway that leads down a small slope heading south. The path is pretty well hidden by leaning rock pillars—the map above should help you locate it.

Once you find the portal, use it to teleport to a dark tunnel. Follow the path until you come out onto a cliff close to Mohgwyn's Palace.