Starfield: everything we know about Bethesda's next RPG

Starfield is Bethesda's first original RPG in 25 years, and it's set in space. Almost three years after it was announced, we're finally getting new details about the game and when you can expect to play it.

We've gathered all of the information we could find about Starfield below. Here's everything we know about Bethesda's next RPG.

What is the Starfield release date? The Starfield release date is November 11, 2022.

Here's the official Starfield trailer from E3

You can watch the Starfield E3 trailer above. It's a cinematic trailer, showing an astronaut climbing into a ship called the Constellation while a robot tromps around on the surface. A voice over says "What you've found is the key to unlocking... everything," and "We've come to the beginning of humanity's final journey." The Constellation blasts off.

Starfield has Bethesda's 'DNA', but it'll have 'a lot of new systems'

Some of what we know about Starfield has trickled out in bits from interviews with Todd Howard. On Eurogamer, for example, Howard was pressed on whether Starfield will be a Bethesda Games Studios game in the way that Elder Scrolls and Fallout are. "I don't want to say yes or no to that because I don't know what that means to you or whoever's going to read that... It's different, but if you sit down and play it you would recognize it as something we made if that makes sense? It has our DNA in it. It has things that we like."

Howard also added this: "But it has a lot of new systems we've been thinking about for a while that fit that kind of game really well." Well, hey, Bethesda has never made an RPG set in space before, so some differences were bound to be on the cards.

Todd Howard says Starfield is getting "really good hype" for how early it is

Talking to Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb on his official Xbox Live podcast about Bethesda's acquisition by Microsoft, Todd Howard gave a brief update on Starfield and the hype building around it.

"I think it's getting really good hype for a game no one has seen," Howard said. It's a surprisingly candid comment that speaks to the high hopes and expectations fans are placing on a game that we know very little about. Howard went on to describe Starfield as a "major engine rewrite" compared to Bethesda's previous games.

Starfield has been in development for years

Back in 2018 Todd Howard said that the project had moved out of pre-production and was currently in a playable state internally. The teaser shown at E3 2018 was mostly designed to give us a sense of the game's atmosphere. In an interview with The Guardian, Howard says "We’ve been talking about it for a decade, we started putting things on paper five, six years ago, and active development was from when we finished Fallout 4, so two and a half, three years.”

Space travel in Starfield is dangerous like 'flight in the '40s'

At an E3 2019 chat between Todd Howard and Elon Musk, Howard divulged that space travel in Starfield probably won't be a utopian Star Trek-like ordinary affair. "Traveling in space in our game, I want to say it's like flight in the '40s, like it's dangerous," said Howard. "It's still dangerous to go and explore, even though lots of people do it."

Starfield shouldn't be confused for a rocket engineering sim, though. "We have to gamify it some," said Howard, "so that it's not as punishing as actual space travel."

(Image credit: Future)

Todd Howard traveled to SpaceX to bring 'authenticity' to Starfield

In the same E3 chat between Howard and Musk mentioned above, Howard said that he toured Musk's company SpaceX for Starfield research and inspiration. It's not clear how this inspiration will manifest, but Howard did mention that Helium 3—a speculative fuel for nuclear fusion—could be the isotope used to fuel Starfield's ships, or at least is something to be debated.

From this info and the original teaser trailer, it's reasonable to assume that Starfield's aesthetic will stick closer to realism instead of the sleek far-off future crafts we often see in sci-fi media.

Will Microsoft buying Bethesda change Starfield?

As far as we know, Microsoft plans to leave ZeniMax alone, which would include Bethesda. The buyout likely won't bring Starfield any sooner, but hopefully a bit of extra money and support from Microsoft won't hurt. Until we hear otherwise, we can still assume that Starfield is the next big RPG being developed by Bethesda, followed later by The Elder Scrolls 6.