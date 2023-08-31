Starfield romance options: everyone you can date in space

Starfield has plenty of characters to meet as you travel from planet to planet, but only a handful of them are actual romance options. Courting the romanceable NPCs in this sci-fi RPG is pretty straight forward, much like Bethesda's previous games.

All four of Starfield's romanceable characters are central to its mystery-driven plot, so it'd be hard to miss any of them as long as you progress the main mission. Once you meet them, you can get to know them and raise their fondness for you by choosing the right dialogue options.

As long as you carefully consider their likes and dislikes and spend time with them, Starfield's romanceable characters will quickly grow to like you. From there, you can start flirting with them and see where it takes you—which, in practical terms, is a special side mission and, eventually, marriage.

Who can you romance in Starfield?

Who can you romance in Starfield?

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Bethesda Game Studios)

Starfield's only romanceable NPC companions are the four members of Constellation who can travel with you. Each of them will ask to join you when you've completed the required main mission. You can assign them to your ship or an outpost, but if you want to romance them, you need to have them join you on foot, which you can ask them to do at any time in The Lodge on Jemison.

Here are Starfield's romance options:

Sam Coe

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Sam's entire vibe should give you a clue on what he's about. Sam grew up under the Freestar Collective, a libertarian confederation that controls some of the star systems, and briefly joined the peacekeeping Freestar Rangers group. He's a space cowboy who doesn't want anything to do with the other, competing government, the United Colonies, and letting bad guys off the hook.

Sarah Morgan

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Sarah Morgan is the chair of Constellation, the group of explorers you join early in the game, and isn't interested in rocking the boat whatsoever. She's an ex-soldier who has taken up exploring the universe for unsolved mysteries. Sarah is a fan of following the rules as long as they are in the interest of expanding humanity's understanding of the universe. As long as you don't make fun of the United Colonies or drop a grenade in the middle of a club, she'll like you.

Barrett

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Barrett is Starfield's wild card. He's immediately impressed by your actions in Starfield's intro sequence, and relies on you to bail him out of trouble. He's not interested in waiting around for permits or papers to be signed; he just wants to get out there and discover new parts of the galaxy. If you can match his independence and initiative when confronting problems, and stay away from aligning yourself too heavily with either of the two governments, he'll have your back.

Andreja

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Bethesda Game Studios)

Andreja is tricky to impress. She has a mysterious background that she won't talk about. All you learn early on is that she had to survive on her own, which means she's not interested in playing games to get what she wants. She might be the only character who doesn't mind a little thievery and killing anyone who you might've been able to persuade otherwise.

How to romance companions in Starfield

How does romance work in Starfield?

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Bethesda Game Studios)

Starfield romance is fairly simple. No matter what background traits, skills, or gender you pick, the four romanceable characters can be in a relationship with you. You only have to keep in mind what they value and what they don't value in their lives. If a character loathes the United Colonies, for example, dialogue options that talk about the government fondly will make them dislike you a bit. Certain characters won't approve of theft or murder, too. There are tons of conversations and other opportunities to raise a companion's trust in you though, so even if you flub it a few times, you can make up for it over time.

To start pursuing a romance with one of Starfield's companions, pick the dialogue option about asking them personal questions. As you go through those questions, you'll have opportunities to respond to specific things they say. This is an early way to start to improve how much they like you.

As you speak to other characters in Starfield with your chosen companion by your side, you'll have opportunities to make decisions on how to handle various situations. The game doesn't clearly communicate what dialogue choices will affect their approval of you, but context clues and quick saving before starting conversations can help you choose the right ones. When they like or dislike something, it'll show up in the top right of your screen.

Eventually, dialogue options with "[Flirt]" in front of them pop up. Choose these responses every chance you get to move things along quickly. It shouldn't take long for the character to open up and flirt back. Once you get going, they will interrupt exploration to ask how you're doing, and, with time, will ask for help with a unique mission. Once you finish that and they like you enough, they will ask you to marry them.