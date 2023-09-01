How to use the Starfield boost pack

A couple of us were briefly baffled by this, too, so if you've arrived here frustrated that your Starfield boost pack doesn't seem to be working, don't feel dismayed by how simple the solution is. You aren't the only one who found it confusing.

If your boost pack isn't working, it's probably just because you don't have a rank in the Boost Pack Training skill. Many actions that have skills associated with them in Starfield require at least one rank in that skill to use it. Without any Boost Pack Training, trying to use a boost pack won't do anything. Here's what you get with each tier of the skill:

Rank 1: You can now utilize boost packs.

You can now utilize boost packs. Rank 2: Using a boost pack expends less fuel.

Using a boost pack expends less fuel. Rank 3: Boost pack fuel regenerates more quickly.

Boost pack fuel regenerates more quickly. Rank 4: Doubles previous bonuses.

You can still wear a boost pack even if you don't have a rank in its skill, which is what makes things confusing: You're walking around with a boost pack on your back, but the boost pack on your back isn't boosting your back, what the... hack?

Aside from Boost Pack Training, we recommend getting four other skills as soon as possible: Targeting Control Systems, Stealth, Persuasion, and Security. You can start the game with some of those by choosing one of the more practical Starfield backgrounds during character creation, but don't let practicality stop you from roleplaying as a chef, if you really want to. Check out our complete list of Starfield skills for a full rundown of the curriculum for your character's development.