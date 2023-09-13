Starfield: How to find the Almagest and win the jackpot

The closest thing you're likely to find to a Starfield casino is the Almagest—an abandoned orbital station filled with spacers presumably trying to steal whatever the gamblers and staff left behind. Sadly, you won't be playing any slot machines here, but there's still lots of loot to claim. You can even win the casino jackpot for a few credits if you find the right combination.

While there, make sure to help yourself to a Nova Galactic skill book and a giant crate of contraband items, though you might want to leave these until you're able to sell them. Either way, here's the Starfield casino location, plus how to win the jackpot on the Almagest.

Where to find the Almagest

Image 1 of 3 The Almagest is located in the Olympus system (Image credit: Bethesda) The abandoned casino orbits the planet of Nesoi (Image credit: Bethesda) Simply get close to the station and scan to dock with it (Image credit: Bethesda)

You can find the abandoned Almagest casino in the Olympus system, orbiting the planet of Nesoi. Olympus is pretty central—it's located just to the right of Alpha Centauri, past the Guniibuu and Indum systems. The casino itself is very easy to spot, since it's a giant space station, and all you have to do is fly over and scan it to dock.

How to win the Almagest jackpot

Image 1 of 4 The Manager's Computer has the jackpot combination (Image credit: Bethesda) Go through the vent just below the vault door (Image credit: Bethesda) Enter the combination into the Jackpot Backend (Image credit: Bethesda) There's also a crate of contraband in the terminal room (Image credit: Bethesda)

Since the casino is abandoned, you won't be playing any blackjack. You can, however, have a fun Zero-G gunfight with some spacers, and win the Almagest jackpot. First off, head through the corridors and drop down into the main area—since there's no gravity, it's pretty easy to move around. In the central chamber you'll have to gun down some angry spacers, but after that, go into the left chamber with the big vault door, and float your way up to the top level to find a small office with windows.

Inside, you'll find the Manager's Computer—make sure you grab the Nova Galactic Manual 10 just next to it. The computer contains the jackpot combination for the casino:

12, 19, 36, 5

Float back down the way you came and look for a vent underneath that big vault door. Move through this to find the Jackpot Backend terminal. Input the combination above one digit at a time and you'll get a nice payout of 3,600 credits. There's also a hefty crate of contraband items just behind the terminal, so make sure to take those, or note their location for later.