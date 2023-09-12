If you're wondering where to find the Den in Starfield , then it's likely you've got some hot goods you want to get rid of on the down-low. If you find yourself on the wrong side of the law and want to make some money from your ill-gotten gains, the Den is just one of the places you can do so.

Attempting to enter a settled system with questionable cargo is going to land you in hot water most of the time. Our guide on how to sell contraband in Starfield is a good place to start, but if you're just looking for this particular location and need help remembering which system it's found in, I've got you covered. With that in mind, here's where to find the Den in Starfield.

Where to find The Den in Starfield

Image 1 of 3 The Wolf system is close to Alpha Centauri. (Image credit: Bethesda) Chthonia is on the far left of the Wolf system. (Image credit: Bethesda) The Trade Authority will take all of your goods. (Image credit: Bethesda)

The Den is found in the Wolf system, which is just above and to the right of Alpha Centauri, orbiting a planet named Chthonia. You don't need to land on the planet to access the Den—simply fly close, press E when facing the station if the option to dock doesn't come up immediately, then park your ship and disembark.

Once inside, you'll find a fairly grubby-looking spaceport. There's a bar here—so it's always worthwhile looking out for no-name mercenaries —as well as a Ship technician who can fix up or modify your vessel. Most important though, is the Trade Authority sales counter, which you can find to the left of the entrance, almost overlooking the bar. Here you can offload whatever cargo you want, in exchange for credits, of course.

The best thing about the Den is that your ship won't be scanned when you get there, so there's no fear of being arrested by the authorities if you've decided to follow a less-than-virtuous path during your adventures in space.