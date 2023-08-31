Starfield console commands: Cheats for becoming the invincible master of space

Want to use Starfield console commands to enable cheats in Bethesda's space RPG? With these codes you can turn on god mode to become invulnerable to all damage, or give yourself free money you and buy every spaceship in the galaxy. These Starfield cheats also let you walk through walls, instantly gain levels for your character, increase your carrying capacity, and add items to your inventory like lockpicks and ammunition.

More good news: if you've played a Bethesda RPG like Skyrim or Fallout 4 and used console commands to cheat, many of Starfield's console commands are identical and work exactly the same way.

Warning: using console commands can sometimes cause glitches, crashes, and other problems, so please save your game before experimenting with them.

Spoiler alert: One of the console commands gives away an aspect of Starfield that you might not want to know about until you experience it in the game for yourself. I've left it at the very bottom of the list, but proceed with caution.

How to use Starfield console commands

To use the console in Starfield, press the tilde (~) key. The game will pause and the console will open on the lower half of the screen. You'll get a warning that using console commands will disable achievements, and you'll need to tap tilde again to close the console, then click OK or press E to remove the warning. The warning only happens the first time you open the console in a session, and you won't see it again until you restart the game.

Tap tilde again to reopen the console and you'll be able to enter the codes below. Press the enter key after typing each code, and press tilde to close the console again when you're done.

Most useful Starfield console commands

There's a more expansive list of console commands further down, but here are a few particularly useful ones like god mode and Starfield's money cheat. Some of these codes toggle on and off, so typing them once will activate them and typing them again will deactivate them.

In the case of some commands below, you will see brackets and a number sign, like this:

player.additem 0000000f [#]

When entering these codes, don't use brackets and replace the number sign with a number. For example, you'd enter the following:

player.additem 0000000f 25

Swipe to scroll horizontally tgm Enables god mode, making you invulnerable and giving you infinite stamina and carry weight. tcl Toggles collision, letting you walk through walls and into the air. tai Toggles AI on and off: NPCs will stop where they are and won't do anything at all. player.additem 0000000f [#] Adds credits in the amount specified. For example, player.additem 0000000f 1000 gives you 1,000 credits. player.additem 0000000a [#] Adds digipicks (lockpicks). For example, player.additem 0000000a 5 will add five digipicks. player.setav carryweight [#] Sets your maximum carry weight to specified amount. player.setlevel [#] Levels you up the the specified level. For example, player.setlevel 10 will instantly raise you to level 10.

Starfield Console Commands

Below you'll find a larger list of Starfield console commands. We'll be adding to this list in the future as more console commands are found.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Code Effects tm Hides all UI. Type it again to un-hide UI. tfc Enable free cam. tmm 1 Adds map markers for all locations on a planet's surface. Note: This appears to be permanent, and typing tmm 0 does not remove those icons. kill With the console open, click an NPC to target them, then type kill to kill them. Important characters may only be incapacitated. resurrect Resurrect targeted corpse (in the case of generic NPCs, another generic NPC). killall Kills every enemy and NPC in the area around you, including space battles. tcai Toggles NPC combat AI, making all NPCs passive. player.additem [Item ID] [#] Adds a specified item to your inventory. player.additem 0000000f [#] Adds credits to your inventory. Replace [#] with desired amount. player.additem 0000000a [#] Adds a digipick to inventory. Replace [#] with desired amount. player.setlevel [#] Raise or lower your player level as you see fit. player.setav speedmult [#] Set player speed multiplier. Set this number to anything more than 100 to speed up movement. player.modav carryweight [#] Sets your maximum carry weight to desired amount. player.setav health [#] Sets your max health level. sexchange Change your character's gender and returns character to a default look. psb Adds every Starfield power.

How to find item ID codes

Since Starfield just launched, we don't have a list of item codes that allow you to spawn specific items and add them to your inventory. Until we do, you can look up item codes in the console by following the steps below.