Where to find Hopetown in Starfield

The Hopetown settlement is one of many you can find in Starfield . While it's not as exciting as places like Neon, it's the home of Ron Hope (I kid you not), who is played by Bethesda's most prolific voice actor . It also happens to be the place to go if you want to upgrade your ship, thanks to the HopeTech factory.

You can explore space freely as soon as you arrive at the Lodge in New Atlantis, so there's no reason not to check out this place early. Just bear in mind that you might not have the spare credits to kit out your vessel quite yet. With that in mind, here's the Starfield Hopetown location.

Where to find Hopetown

Image 1 of 2 The Valo system is up and to the right of Alpha Centauri. (Image credit: Bethesda) Look for the planet Polvo once you're in the Valo system. (Image credit: Bethesda)

Hopetown is found in the Valo system, right next to Narion, which in turn, is up and to the right of Alpha Centauri. Once you arrive in the system, look for the planet Polvo and, once scanned, you should be able to find Hopetown on the surface.

From the landing pad, you'll find the Freestar Rangers headquarters just ahead, where you can grab the Gunslinger's Guide 03 skill book on the chairs to your right as you enter. You'll find another—the Combatech Catalog 03—just around the corner in the Best Defense store, on the shelf to the right. You can take care of all of your ship needs at Hopetech, the building to the left. Also of note in the immediate area is the Pit Stop, a cafe and motel where you can pick up a few snacks if you're feeling peckish. There's also a mission board here.

To the right of this area are the huge industrial factories building spaceships. There are quite a few resources and components lying around that can be stolen—if you feel inclined—otherwise, it's just a cool place to look around.