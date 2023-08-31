Starfield release time: when you can launch the next big RPG

At long last, it's nearly Starfield release time, starting with early access on August 31. After years of tiny teasers, big reveals, leaks, and delays, it's time to get comfortable in the cockpit for the official Starfield launch.

As we've found this month, it may not be immediately clear when you can actually play Starfield. There's the date that Bethesda is actually promoting as the launch date, then there's the date when certain players get Starfield early access , then there's the date that equates to for those of us on the back third of the world timezone map. Nobody wants to miss the chance to press the big "play" button as early as possible, so check our breakdown here to be sure you know exactly when Starfield launches for you.

When is the Starfield release time?

(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)

The official Starfield release time is at 5 pm Pacific on either August 31 or September 5, depending on which version you bought. Anyone who's purchased the Premium Edition or higher can begin playing on August 31. For standard edition players and those playing via Game Pass, launch day is September 5.

Here's when the Starfield launch happens (Premium and Standard Edition respectively) in other timezones:

5 pm PDT, August 31/September 5 (Los Angeles)

8 pm EDT, August 31/September 5 (New York)

1 am BST, September 1/September 6 (London)

2 am CEST, September 1/September 6 (Berlin)

10 am AEST, September 1/September 6 (Sydney)

12 pm NZST, September 1/September 6 (Auckland)

Bethesda has been promoting September 6 as the official launch day, as that will be the calendar date when the majority of players worldwide start playing. But the internet has no timezone, so be prepared to start seeing Starfield screenshots, gameplay, and opinions in the wild on August 31.