Where to find the Stroud-Eklund Staryard in Starfield

Perfecting your ship's build in Starfield is no easy task, so visiting a staryard is key if you want to get the best components and parts. Luckily for you, there's a staryard you can access pretty early on in the game, but you'll need quite the bundle of credits to be able to buy anything. Constellation's Walter Stroud co-owns a company and staryard with his high-flying executive wife, so here's where to find the Stroud-Eklund Staryard.

Where to find the Stroud-Eklund Staryard

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda) (Image credit: Bethesda)

You can head to the Stroud-Eklund staryard at any time during your playthrough, though you will be specifically directed there when you are assigned the Overdesigned quest from Walter. It's up to you whether you complete that quest or not—you can still buy ship upgrades and new ships either way.

To get to the staryard, you'll need to travel to the Narion system, which you can find close to the Sol system, to the northeast. Select to set a course there then look for a planet called Deepala, which has two stations orbiting it. You want to choose the station that's to the top left of Deepala, although at this point it won't be identified as a staryard if you haven't travelled to it yet.

When you arrive you'll discover the Stroud-Eklund staryard and can dock there. If you hail them, you'll get a very droll message about it having the best ships and parts so you can skip that. Once inside you can speak to the clerk to modify your ship or buy a new one, though you'll need at least 160,000 credits for that second option—good-looking and powerful ships don't come cheap in this economy.