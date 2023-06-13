Every Starfield trait we've seen so far, from having parents to worshipping space serpents

The first thing we'll do when Starfield launches on September 6 is create our characters, and the most interesting part of Starfield's character creation system is traits. From what we've seen so far, traits look like a fun way to add some complexity to your character in a way that skills and perks can't.

Starfield traits are similar to the trait system found in Fallout: New Vegas. Traits are like perks, but instead of being a simple bonus to some aspect of your character, each trait has both a positive and a negative effect. You need to carefully weigh the pros and cons of each trait before you choose it. On the plus side, there's a way to remove a trait in Starfield if you decide you don't like it.

Here's how Starfield traits work, every trait we've seen so far, and how to remove traits later in the game.

How traits work

You can select traits when creating your character.

Traits are optional . You don't have to use them at all.

. You don't have to use them at all. You can choose up to three different traits.

different traits. Each trait has both an advantage and disadvantage .

and . Certain traits can't be combined with others (like Introvert and Extrovert).

You can permanently remove traits later in the game.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Traits List

Since these descriptions are taken from Starfield gameplay videos, they are subject to change before the game is released (and many have already changed between the gameplay reveals in 2022 and 2023). Each trait listed below is accompanied by the text from character creation screens we've seen (in quotes), and we've added notes about everything else we know about certain traits.

Alien DNA

"You volunteered for a controversial experiment that combines alien and human DNA. As a result, you start with a higher health pool and greater endurance, but healing items aren't as effective."

Dream Home

"You own a luxurious, customizable house on a peaceful planet! Unfortunately it comes with a 50,000 credit mortgage with GalBank that has to be paid weekly."

Empath

"You are deeply connected to the feelings of others. Performing actions your companion likes will result in a temporary increase in combat effectiveness. But, performing actions they don't like will have the precise opposite effect."

Extrovert

"You're a people person. Exerting yourself uses less oxygen when adventuring with human companions, but more when adventuring alone. (Can't be combined with introvert.)"

Freestar Collective Settler

"You gain access to special Freestar Collective dialogue options, and better rewards from some missions given by the faction. But, crime bounty towards other factions is greatly increased."

Hero Worshipped

"You've earned the attention of an annoying 'Adoring Fan' who will show up randomly and jabber at you incessantly. On the plus side, he'll join your ship's crew and give you gifts..."

Yep, it's the return of the obnoxious Adoring Fan from The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, even performed by the same voice actor! If anything, he seems even creepier in Starfield, not only saying he's delighted to be breathing the same air, but that "I've got to have every molecule." Gross, dude!

Introvert

"You really need your alone time. You have more endurance when adventuring alone, but less when adventuring with other human companions. (Can't be combined with Extrovert.)"

Kid Stuff

"Your parents are alive and well, and you can visit them at their home. But you will automatically send 2% of your credits home to them every week."

At Starfield Direct, Senior UI programmer Dana Christo stated she enjoyed this trait: "You have to pay some credits to support your parents, but they're very sweet and it's really fun to go visit them." The gameplay video shows a visit to the parents' home on planet Jemison. Your parents seem pleased (though surprised) to see you.

Neon Street Rat

"You grew up on the mean streets of Neon. You gain access to special dialogue options and better rewards from some missions on Neon. Crime bounty by other factions is greatly increased. (Can't be combined with any other faction allegiance trait.)"

Raised Enlightened

"You grew up as a member of the Enlightened. You gain a significant discount at the organization store, but lose access to Sanctum Universum store. (Can't be combined with any other religion trait.)"

Raised Universal

"You grew up as a member of the Sanctum Universum. You gain access to a special chest full of items in the Sanctum Universum in New Atlantis, but lose access to the House of the Enlightened chest."

Serpent's Embrace

"You grew up worshiping the Great Serpent. Grav jumping provides a temporary boost to health and endurance, but health and endurance are lowered if you don't continue jumping regularly - like an addiction. (Can't be combined with any other religion trait.)"

This trait was highlighted at Starfield Direct. Having this trait can help you avoid conflict with hostile religious zealots by adding a dialogue option that lets you talk your way out of combat.

Spaced

"Your body has become acclimated to space. Health and endurance are increased when in space, but decreased when on the surface."

Taskmaster

No description has been revealed yet.

Terra Firma

No description has been revealed yet.

United Colonies Native

No description has been revealed yet.

Wanted

No description has been revealed yet, however, during Starfield Direct lead animator Rick Vicens described it as giving you "a damage buff when your health is low, but mercenaries will randomly show up and try to kill you." The video showed a spaceship, and several bounty hunters trying to shoot the player.

Removing Traits

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

According to Todd Howard and Rick Vicens, you can remove any unwanted traits you picked during character creation later in the game. Howard said each trait comes with "an activity or quest" that the player can complete to remove an unwanted trait.

Starfield Direct, for example, showed the Annoying Fan added by the Hero Worshipped trait standing with the player on a remote, desolate planet, before the player points a gun at the back of the Fan's head and the video cuts to black. That certainly sounds like a permanent solution to picking that trait.

As for removing the other traits, Vicens said "We'll let you discover that on your own." Hopefully you don't have to take your parents to a desolate planet if you want to remove the Kid Stuff trait...