Here's every Grapple Glove location in Fortnite

Fortnite's Grapple Glove is a shiny new gadget added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and you can find it in set locations across the map. These items work the same way as Spider-Man's web shooters (opens in new tab) and are just as fun. You can use them to quickly traverse the island or escape from a firefight in a pinch.

There are plenty of Grapple Gloves to find across the island, so you shouldn't have too much trouble picking one up—just be aware that others might have the same idea. So if you're ready to go in swinging, here are the Fortnite Grapple Glove locations and how to use them.

Fortnite Grapple Glove locations

These neat new gadgets are found inside Grapple Glove Toolboxes, littered across the map. There are ten to find, and the toolboxes are pink, so they're hard to miss. Just be aware that you can only hold one glove at a time.

Here's where you can find the Grapple Gloves in Fortnite:

To the northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Slightly east of Shifty Sands

At the crossroads east of The Daily Bugle

Near the pool inside the Rave Cave

East of Tilted Towers

Between the small islands to the northeast of The Joneses

Slightly southwest of Greasy Grove

Near the river north of Rocky Reels

Close to the road south of The Joneses

Northeast of Synapse Station

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to use the Grapple Glove

You can use the Grapple Glove to traverse the map or pull smaller objects to you—handy if there's a piece of loot that's hard to reach. To use the glove, aim the reticle at a solid surface, like a cliff or a building, and the grapple will attach, pulling you into a swing. You'll have a brief window to fire the grapple again before the cooldown starts, so you can chain swings together with a bit of practice.

Grapple Gloves have 30 charges, and you can only hold one at a time, so it's up to you how you decide to use it. It's just something to bear in mind if you want to rely on it to swing your way out of trouble.