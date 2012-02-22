Terraria has received its last update. "We have decided that it is time to move on," says dev

The developers at Re-Logic have decided wrap up their work on Terraria and move onto other projects. Developer, Redigit broke the news to fans on the Terraria blog , saying that he wants to spend his time off "recharging and bettering myself as both a programmer and game designer."

"I have learned a lot from working on Terraria and plan on using what I've learned, building upon it, and moving forward with another, even better project," he says. He's also about to have a baby, which tends to get in the way of coding. And sleep. The other member of Re-Logic, Finn "Tiy" Brice has already moved elsewhere to work on Starbound .

Sad news for Terraria fans, but it's had a great run. Terraria was promising on release, but grew enormously with major updates after launch. One patch made it 150% more difficult , another one at Christmas added evil snowmen and many more added new monsters, biomes and spectacular weapons . At £6 / $10, it's probably one of the best value games on Steam right now. If you like the idea of exploring the tunnels of a huge, randomly generated world, finding "megashark" machine guns and taking on giant evil eyeballs, you should check it out. If you aren't ready to move on, try our list of best Terraria mods.