Valheim's creative director is still 'dedicated on Valheim every day' in addition to his new co-op dungeon crawler: 'We love making games so much that we want to make more games'

News
Work on the second game doesn't "compete in any way" with the work being done on Valheim, says Robin Eyre.

Valheim screenshot
(Image credit: Iron Gate)

Developer Iron Gate Studios released Valheim into early access almost exactly five years ago, and the finish line may finally now be in sight: work on the survival game's final biome is underway and the launch on PlayStation and Switch 2 is planned for 2026. While there's been no official word, I wouldn't be surprised if Valheim's long-awaited version 1.0 finally arrived this year.

But a recent announcement from a few of Valheim's developers hasn't sat well with some players. Three members of Iron Gate's Valheim's team, including creative director Robin Eyre, have been working on a different game, co-op dungeon crawler Begraved, "in the evenings and on weekends."

