Terrraria patch 1.1 to add new bosses, monsters, NPCs, hard mode and Unreal Megashark

Terraria 1.1 will be released on December 1, according to a post from the developers on the Terraria forums . The huge update will add 39 new monsters, four new bosses (including a hideous Wall of Flesh), three NPCs, 222 items, four armour sets and 21 accessories.

Re-logic haven't revealed too much information, preferring to let players discover the new items and bosses for themselves when the update hits. They do say that there's a new hard mode activated by "taking revenge" on The Guide NPC in hell. You'll then have to "destroy a giant creature made out of left over body parts that pukes up worms and shoot lasers out of it's eyes" to unlock the new challenges and harder enemies. "You will probably die. A lot" warns Redigit on the Terraria forums.

The patch will also improve the world generation tech, improve the lighting system and, judging from the trailer, add great big rainbows to the backgrounds. A useful NPC interface will let you see what items you need to keep your village's inhabitants happy, and there will even be pumps that will let you move liquid about. We're already planning lava moats for the PC Gamer castle.

Randomised bonus effects will be added to weapons and accessories (these can be changed by getting a new NPC to reforge the item) and you'll be able to customise your homestead with banners and windows. There will be some new unique items as well, including something called the "Unreal Megashark," which looks like a machine gun hidden inside the body of a shark. Terraria may have gone a bit mad.

Once 1.1 has landed, Terraria players will then be able to look forward to a Christmas update on December 15. Terraria's come a long way since it was released back in May. We'll definitely be jumping back in when the update hits.