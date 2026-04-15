Tiny MMO Book of Travels is ending development after 5 troubled years

News
By published

Developer Might and Delight has added an offline mode so the game will remain playable, and has also dropped the price.

Book of Travels
(Image credit: Might and Delight)

The "serene online RPG" Book of Travels turned some heads before its launch into early access in 2021, but almost immediately ran into trouble: Just a couple months later, developer Might and Delight laid off staff, and while it committed to ongoing development in the future, little was heard from it beyond that aside from occasional small patches and updates.

Now Might and Delight is finally bringing the project to an end, announcing that servers will close on July 31—but it's adding an "offline, singleplayer experience" so fans can continue to play, and opening the door to unlimited modding as well.

Article continues below
Book of Travels Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Book of Travels Gameplay Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

And because development is over, Book of Travels will also, finally, shed its early access label on Steam and be considered a full 1.0 release. The price is also being dropped, from $30 to $5.

It's always a shame to see a game go away, especially one that tried to do something genuinely different—and, to a good extent, succeeded: PC Gamer's Lauren Morton chose Book of Travels as her Game of the Year Personal Pick in 2021, describing it as "purposefully slow-paced and often opaque" in a way that other RPGs and MMOs are simply unwilling to attempt. To Might and Delight's credit, though, it's handling the end about as well as anyone could ask for.

"We are truly sad that this project didn't become all that we wanted it to be," the team wrote. "We hope that with this last push, the game can be as good as it possibly could be given the circumstances, and that it can continue to be played for a long time."

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.