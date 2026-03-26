V Rising studio is working on a new game, and it sounds like it's got teeth: 'The odyssey of the Vampire continues'
Stunlock Studios says its ambitions have grown, and it needs a fresh start to fully realize them.
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It's the end of the line for the excellent vampire survival game V Rising: Not quite two years after release, developer Stunlock Studios says "the journey to Dracula is a complete one as it stands," and no further content updates are planned. The good news is that it's working on something new instead, set in the same game world, that will be the studio's "most ambitious project yet."
Stunlock said V Rising is "an achievement built on years of work and decisions," but while that effort has worked out very well, it's also "limiting" in some ways: Decisions that made sense at the time "aren’t always perfect for ideas that emerge later."
"We’ve been experimenting in ways we haven’t been able to for a very long time, exploring fresh ideas unbound by our previous limitations," the studio wrote. "With the foundation of knowledge we built alongside you, we’re able to craft a bolder vision for the future of our Vampire world. Right now, we’re set about creating the architecture that can support our new and wild ambitions, and one we think will be able to support yours as well."Article continues below
It doesn't sound as though Stunlock is going to stray too far afield from the foundation laid in V Rising: The new game will deliver "a world of greater depth, danger, and mystery than ever before," the studio said, adding that "the odyssey of the Vampire continues in an experience that feels both familiar and strikingly new."
Stunlock said the new game is "very early in development," and warned that there will likely be a good wait before it shares anything more about it. It also reassured V Rising fans that while content updates are done, it's not abandoning the game: Balance and bug fixes will continue to roll out as required.
The one bit of bad news is that official modding support isn't going to happen. "After digging into it, we came to the conclusion that the game simply isn’t structured in a way that would allow us to provide mod tools at the standard we’d want for the community," Stunlock said. Maybe in the next game, though: The studio said that what it learned while exploring the viability of modding support in V Rising "will prove valuable for our future schemes and our new focus."
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Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
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