Starfield guide: everything you need to succeed in space

Bethesda's new RPG is finally here, and as promised, it's huge. This Starfield guide will acquaint you with Starfield's various quirks and complexities so you can make informed decisions as you take your first steps in space or grapple with main quest decisions and romance choices. Some parts of Starfield feel like returning to Skyrim or Fallout, but others are wholly new and different, and we've got the run down on how things like traits, research, and crafting work.

For our verdict on Starfield, check out our Starfield review as well. The short version: Starfield may not be the best of Bethesda's major RPGs, but it's definitely the biggest, and we'll probably be hanging out in space for years to come. Find everything you need to know about charting the stars below.

Starting out

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Can you play? Before you actually get started in Starfield, here are all the details you need to know about whether you can play. Get details on performance, unlock times, and all the other gritty bits before you commit.



Starfield release time: Here's the full breakdown on when you can actually play Starfield based on your timezone and the version you bought.

Starfield early access: This isn't your usual "early access" game in progress, it's a headstart for special editions.

How buggy is Starfield?: We all know how Bethesda games can be. Here's how the game runs at launch for seven of the PC Gamer staff on their own rigs.



Lore studies Starfield is Bethesda's first new original setting since the very first Elder Scrolls game. To get yourself oriented in their new universe, catch up on the lore you need to know about the people and places we're visiting.



Starfield cities: These are all the major hubs you'll visit.

Starfield factions: As always in a Bethesda RPG, there are distinct groups with their own objectives.

How big is Starfield? : It's space, so it's pretty big.

character building As you may remember from the Fallout games, character creation fatures a lot of individual details to worry about. Check these guides to all the individual parts you'll want to choose as you begin playing.

Starfield backgrounds: Your chosen background will give you certain advantages like immediate skill unlocks or other perks.

Starfield traits: As in Fallout, these traits will change your gameplay style for better and worse, so choose wisely.

Starfield skills: Your big list of every skill you can unlock and what it does.

Best starting skills: If that big list is giving you choice paralysis, start here with the first five skills we think you should unlock ASAP.

Systems and Tips

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Collectible clues Just like in Fallout and Skyrim, Starfield has plenty of smaller items for you to find. Here we'll direct you to all the collectibles you need, big and small.



Starfield skill book locations: Remember Fallout's skill magazines? Collect these for permanent boosts to your various skills.

Starfield temple locations: Unlock special space powers by hunting down these elusive temples.

What's next? If you make short work of Starfield's main story, your next stop will be a second playthrough, or perhaps cheats and (eventually) mods. Here's how to get started, no matter what your second adventure entails.



Starfield New Game+: Story spoilers here, for those curious about how Starfield's NG+ works.

Starfield console commands: Bethesda's classic cheats are back for those who want to go godmode or just take great screenshots.

Crew and Companions

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Crew and You You won't want to go it alone in space, so make sure you know who you can recruit. Starfield has a main set of companions, mercs for hire, and don't forget there are romance questlines, too.

Starfield companions: A list of your main Constellation crew members and some other hireable crew you can meet out on your travels.

How to assign crew in Starfield: You'll want to match your crew's skills to their jobs by assigning them to your ship or outposts.

Recruit no-name mercenaries: If you need even more operational support, you can recruit some generic crew too.

Starfield Adoring Fan location: For an entirely different "no-name" crew member, you can recruit Oblivion's old gag pal the adoring fan.

Starfield romance options: Here's who you can pursue for a more personal relationship on your crew.

Combat and Crafting

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Combat class Space is dangerous, so don't go unprepared. Starfield's terrestrial combat is pretty familiar to those who've played Fallout, though we'll go over some specifics to be aware of, but there's ship combat to be prepared for as well.



How to repair your ship: After getting into outer space scuffles you will need to repair your ship if you want to survive the next fight.