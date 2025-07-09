Oblivion Remastered's newest patch aims to smooth out difficulty bumps, improve performance, and fix wonky Khajiit tails

Bethesda has rolled out a new patch for Oblivion Remastered that promises numerous bug fixes and performance improvements, and also adds a little more flexibility to combat difficulty settings.

The difficulty adjustment is neither a nerf to this nor a buff to that, but rather the addition of a new "Journeyman" setting that Bethesda hopes "will act as a better bridge" between the "Adept" and "Expert" settings.

This is a bigger deal than it might seem, as Oblivion Remastered's out-of-whack difficulty is a common complaint. As PC Gamer's Ted Litchfield noted in May, "'Adept' difficulty just feels too easy, while a single step up to 'Expert' makes fighting even a basic bandit a life or death slog." Modders were able to solve the problem, but this change will hopefully smooth things out for everyone on vanilla.

There's not a lot in the way of big headline news in the patch beyond that, although a fix to "armor items hiding Argonian and Khajiit tails" will no doubt be welcomed by many, and another ensuring that keybinds update properly for AZERTY keyboard users will certainly please, well, a few. Promised performance fixes, including fixes for frame rate drops and overall optimization, should also make for a better time in Tamriel for everyone.

The Oblivion Remastered 1.2 update is set to roll out today in Steam beta (and may already be live by the time you read this), so you'll need to be opted into that if you want to give it a rip before it's fully live. The full patch notes are below.

SETTINGS CHANGES

We’ve added additional difficulty settings to allow players to further tune their “Player Combat Damage” & “Enemy Combat Damage”. Players can now select from “Novice”, “Apprentice”, “Adept”, “Journeyman”, “Expert”, and “Master” options in the Gameplay menu. We hope the “Journeyman” setting, specifically, will act as a better bridge between “Adept” and “Expert” for players.

UI

Fixed map markers disappearing

Fixed missing punctuation in Simplified Chinese text

Fixed “Toggle All” button on Map screen to work as a 'Hold'

Various fixes to localized text

Fixed controller issues in Spell making menu

Fixed menus being cropped incorrectly in 1280x1024

Fixed the incorrect player stance in the inventory menu after fast travel

Fixed rebinding keys for Lock Picking

Fixed keybinds not updating in AZERTY

Fixed soft lock with controller in Enchanting menu

Fixed stats not updating when equipping enchanted items

Fixed a character skin glitch when closing the inventory menu

CRASHES

Fixed crashes that could occur while fighting Jyggalag

Fixed crashing when killing a paralyzed NPC with an arrow

Fixed crashing when paralyzing an already-paralyzed NPC

Fixed crashing in Spellmaking menu when rapidly removing & implementing effects

Fixed various GPU crashes

Fixed crashes that could occur during auto saves

AUDIO

Fixed underwater SFX persisting after leaving exiting water

Fixed missing ambient SFX in Shivering Isles

QUESTS

Fixed NPCs floating after being knocked down during Priory of the Nine quest

Fixed crashing when entering Flooded Mine during Final Justice quest

Fixed pathing for Shaleez in Flooded Mine during Final Justice quest

Fixed crashing when opening Gate to The Fringe during Retaking the Fringe quest

Fixed mages loading without clothes in Fort Ontus during The Necromancer's Amulet quest

Fixed NPC pathing issues in Gardens of Flesh and Bone during ‘Through the Fringe of Madness’ quest

Fixed missing VFX during the closing of the Great Gate

Fixed Ilav Dralgoner's missing facial animation during ‘Saving Time Itself’ quest

Fixed Sir Thredet's speech during ‘Umaril the Unfeathered’ quest

Fixed NPC pathing issues during ‘Baiting the Trap’ quest

Fixed Obelisk Crystals spawning disconnected during ‘Baiting the Trap’ quest

Fixed crash at end of ‘Through a Nightmare, Darkly’ quest

Fixed wall crumbling in Malada during ‘Nothing You Can Possess' quest

Fixed misaligned food at the Castle Leyawiin County Hall dinner party during ‘Sanguine’ quest

Fixed an issue with visibility of ghosts during ‘Ghosts of Vitharn’

Fixed cutscene not playing during ‘Light the Dragonfires’

Fixed missing textures in Cropsford Campsite after finishing ‘Goblin Trouble’

PERFORMANCE

Fixed frame rate drop in Deepscorn Hollow

Fixed frame rate drops in Black Rock Caverns

Fixed frame rate drop between Skingrad and Skingrad Castle

Fixed frame rate drop south of Bravil Castle courtyard

Reduced the frequency of hitches in the open world.

General improvements to frame time in many locations.

Optimize updating of character attachments.

Optimize rendering of water volumes in the open world.

Optimize light/shadow updates in several lairs.

Optimize waterfall particle FX and rendering.

Optimize the weather system.

Optimize character animation system.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed player character height scaling

Fixed armor items hiding Argonian and Khajiit tails

Fixed slow camera movement when initiating NPC dialogue

Fixed soft lock when a player with a high bounty goes to jail

Fixed Orrery animations

Fixed physics bug with floating necklaces

Fixed vampire sleeping animations

Fixed NPC beards not following facial animation.

Fixed ghost NPCs being completely invisible

Fixed missing animation when talking to Shamada in Leyawiin

Fixed occasional very long load times when fast traveling

Fixed missing facial animation for Snak gra-Bura

Fixed falling unconscious in water preventing player from getting up

Fixed NPCs losing collision when swimming

Fixed NPCs stopping combat when player is blocking

Fixed female Dremora teeth clipping

Fixed soft lock after choosing player class

Fixed Amber weapons clipping in first person view

Fixed vines clipping into columns

Fixed helmets clipping into player character's head

Fixed missing textures on Daedric statues

Fixed duplicated pages between Oghma Infinium and Mysterium Xarxes

SYSTEM