FromSoftware scrambles for content to keep Elden Ring Nightreign players interested as it announces the return of the first three Everdark Nightlords

Ok, so Elden Ring Nightreign players have beaten all the Nightlords, they've come to the end of the Remembrance quests, and everyone's running through the few Everdark bosses we've released so far. How do we keep the remaining players interested? We could, hear me out now, make them fight the first three Everdark bosses again? Genius, someone give this person a raise.

"From the Night, familiar terrors rise anew," FromSoftware says in a social media post. "The Everdark Sovereigns' Gaping Jaw, Sentient Pest & Darkdrift Knight Nightlords will come back in pairs over the next three weeks."

From July 10-17, Gaping Jaw and Darkdrift Knight will be on the chopping block. Then from July 17-24 it'll be Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight, and finally from July 24-31 Gaping Jaw and Sentient Pest are back for the fight.

I didn't think we'd reach the bottom of the idea well so quickly. I'm really only excited for the return of Everdark Gaping Jaw. This boss was the only Everdark to present a real challenge, so much so that it gave our Harvey Randall an existential crisis. It also had the most creative third phase, creating tornadoes and utilising self-healing, which felt genuinely different from its previous movesets.

The Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight Everdarks, on the other hand, did not hold up to Gaping Jaw. They both had rather predictable and even sluggish third phases that could be beaten on the first try. Players ran through them perhaps faster than FromSoft expected, which is probably why we're returning to previous Everdarks instead of getting new ones.

Although FromSoft has confirmed that new Everdark Sovereigns are on the way—they just need a bit more time in the oven. "The Everdark cycle continues, and the Night grows deeper still," FromSoft says in another social media post. "The Everdark Sovereigns Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast and Fissure in the Fog will be the next abominations to lay waste to Limveld. The timing of their arrival will be announced at a later date."

While I've loved all 100 hours I've put into this game so far, runs do begin to wear thin and become repetitive when the Nightlords stop being the monoliths they used to be. I did a quick run last night where my team and I toppled Libra in a few minutes—that poor goat didn't know what hit him.

"The lack of content is terrible and frustrating—there is nothing to do after finishing the game, and nothing else after defeating the Everdark Bosses," one player says. It's easy to become slightly disillusioned with Nightreign and its cadence of new content. FromSoft may not have promised a game that would get the live service treatment, but it has sold players on more post-launch content like Duo expeditions, alongside extra Nightfarers and bosses.

We did this to ourselves—we got too good at beating Nightlords into a bloody pulp, and we defeated the Everdark Sovereigns too quickly. Now, the only way for FromSoft to keep us occupied is just to throw it all back in our faces again. I bet it won't be long until we're fighting all of the Nightlords at the same time.