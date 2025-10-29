YouTube updates its policy on violent videogame clips with rules that seem aimed at the incoming flood of GTA 6 videos

The site is also introducing new rules related to gambling, and will age gate 'content that depicts, promotes, or facilitates social casino sites.'

YouTube's lengthy policy on violent content is getting a little longer, and Grand Theft Auto videos in particular may trigger enforcement of a new rule related to depictions of torture and mass violence.

"In addition to our existing guidelines around graphic gaming content, we will age-restrict an additional small subset of video game content featuring realistic human characters that focuses on scenes of torture or scenes of mass violence against non-combatants," reads an update posted this week.

