YouTube updates its policy on violent videogame clips with rules that seem aimed at the incoming flood of GTA 6 videos
The site is also introducing new rules related to gambling, and will age gate 'content that depicts, promotes, or facilitates social casino sites.'
YouTube's lengthy policy on violent content is getting a little longer, and Grand Theft Auto videos in particular may trigger enforcement of a new rule related to depictions of torture and mass violence.
"In addition to our existing guidelines around graphic gaming content, we will age-restrict an additional small subset of video game content featuring realistic human characters that focuses on scenes of torture or scenes of mass violence against non-combatants," reads an update posted this week.
The video platform will make its judgment based on three criteria: The duration of the violent scene or scenes, whether or not the violence is the focus of the video, and whether or not the characters in the game are realistic humans.
Unless the Postal series sees a huge resurgence in popularity, GTA 5 and the upcoming GTA 6 are the most likely games to put the "mass violence against non-combatants" guideline to the test, though from the sounds of it only videos that make mass murder a particular focus will be hit with an age restriction under this rule. Clipping a virtual pedestrian with a car during a mission might be fine, but making a video about driving through crowds could be flagged.
YouTube is also expanding its definition of gambling content to include the gambling of videogame skins and NFTs, and will now age gate "content that depicts, promotes, or facilitates social casino sites."
Videos which YouTube age gates can only be viewed by logged-in users who are 18 or older.
The new rules take effect November 17, and may be applied retroactively, causing existing videos to be age gated or removed, but any such actions "will not result in a strike," says YouTube. More on the policy update can be found on the YouTube support site.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
GTA 6: Everything we know
GTA 6 map: Cruisin' Leonida
GTA 6 cars: The lineup
GTA 5 mods: Revved up
GTA 5 cheats: Phone it in
San Andreas cheats: All the codes
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.