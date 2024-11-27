The best deals in the 2024 Steam Autumn Sale

It's that time again. Steam Sale time. The 2024 Steam Autumn Sale is live and there are loads of heavily discounted games to browse through, including some of our favorites from this year—Palworld is on the list and so is Helldivers 2.

Meanwhile, some of our older favorites are discounted to within an inch of being free: check out our no-brainer list of games to buy below or hit the bottom sections of this list for some of the best games you can get for under $25, $10, and $5.

You have until December 4 when the Steam Autumn Sale ends to fill your library with a couple more games.

For even more recommendations, we recently compiled a list of great games that always get Steam sale discounts, and you can check out guides to the best RPGs, best FPS games, best strategy games, and best survival games for even more inspiration.

Steam Autumn Sale: No-brainer deals

These games are so cheap there's no excuse to not have them in your library.

Steam Autumn Sale: 2024 games

The discounts aren't huge, but some of this year's popular games are already on sale (not Helldivers 2, sorry).

Steam Autumn Sale: The Best of 2023

Here's a selection of sales from last year's cream of the crop, including some of our 2023 GOTY Award winners. If you've been waiting for them to hit just the right discount, this sale might be the time, because a number of them are cheaper than they were in the Steam Winter Sale a few months ago.

Baldur's Gate 3 | $47.99/£39.99 (20% off) | 🏆 Game of the Year 2023

How much needs to be said about Baldur's Gate 3, really? We awarded it a 97%, our highest review score in years, with Fraser Brown calling it "the greatest RPG I've ever played." This is the same discount as we saw in the Steam Winter Sale—not much, but something!

Against the Storm | $19.49/£16.24 (35% off)

This dark fantasy city builder left early access near the end of last year, and earned one of our rare over-90% review scores.

Diablo 4 | $29.99/£25.19 (40% off)

A mix of ultra-gloom dark fantasy adventuring and goofy action RPG theorycrafting. It's had some ups and downs since launch, but we're positive on it. And its Vessel of Hatred expansion is on sale too.

Starfield | $41.99/£35.99 (40% off)

A slightly larger discount than we saw in the Winter Sale. We're not confident patches will bestow Starfield with the Skyrim-like longevity we hoped for, but Bethesda says its listening to feedback and trying to make the game better for everyone.

Resident Evil 4 | $19.99/£16.49 (50% off)

Capcom took a risk in remaking such a beloved game. What it ended up with is no replacement for the original, Rich said in his review, but it's still an outstanding tribute to a classic.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $17.49/£14.99 (75% off)

Respawn did it again with some good Star Warsin' at a time when there's not a lot of good Star Warsin' outside of Andor. Jedi: Survivor is "easily the best modern Star Wars game," as Morgan put it. This discount is a 5% improvement on the Winter Sale's 50%.

Remnant 2 | $24.99/£20.99 (50% off) | 🏆 Best Shooter 2023

A co-op shooter with some genuinely weird locations and bosses—we described one of them as "a giant alien god that can punch through reality"—and distinctive, challenging third-person gun and melee combat. Like the first game, it's best played with friends.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty | $23.99/£19.99 (20% off) | 🏆 Best Expansion 2023

Cyberpunk's new expansion, which completed the game's redemption arc, is on sale for a modest 15% off. The base game's 50% off as well, or you can grab the two in a bundle for 43% off the total.

Jusant | $14.99/£13.49 (40% off)

A lovely climbing game that came out around the same time Starfield and Phantom Liberty were dominating our time and attention, Jusant has been a bit of a sleeper hit. It's also an impressive shift in style for Don't Nod after years of Life Is Strange. This discount is slightly better than the Winter Sale discount.

Street Fighter 6 | $29.99/£24.99 (50% off)

The Yakuza-esque story mode is goofy fun, and the optional simplified controls, new tutorials, and expanded training options are a boon for anyone who's ever wanted to be good at Street Fighter (or at least, understand what it means to be good), but needed some patient tutoring.

System Shock | $15.99/£13.99 (60% off) | 🏆 Best Remake 2023

Looking Glass's original System Shock was often overlooked in favor of its famous successor, and no matter how much you love the classics, it can be hard to go back to its chunky, pre-mouselook interface and grueling, sink-or-swim exploration. Enter Nightdive's excellent remake. This is a significantly better discount than we saw in last year's Winter Sale.

Dave the Diver | $13.99/£11.89 (30% off) | 🏆 Best Design 2023

Dave the Diver was at the heart of a recent debate over whether facts or vibes should determine if a game is "indie" in the first place. Here's my take: Who cares? It's a brilliant videogame adventure that starts as a deceptively simple fishing and restaurant management game, and then spins up into completely unexpected and wonderful places.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | $26.79/£23.44 (33% off) | 🏆 Best Stealth 2023

A "stealth strategy" game with Pirates of the Caribbean vibes that, fair warning, will likely lead to the thought "just one more mission, then I'll go to bed... for real this time." We're sad this is the final game from developer Mimimi.

Pizza Tower | $13.39/£10.04 (33% off)

One of our favorite games of last year, seriously. It's a "non-stop, absurd, and wonderful slice of speedrunning action," we said in our 90% review. This is another slight improvement on the Winter Sale discount.

Dredge | $14.99/£13.19 (40% off) | 🏆 Best Setting 2023

Fishing and horror? An excellent combo. Explore the murky waters around an odd little island, upgrade your boat, and be careful what you catch. There's more than mackerel and cod in the dark depths, and you may instead haul in some Lovecraftian horrors. A slightly better discount than in the last sale.

Viewfinder | $13.74/£10.99 (45% off)

Take pictures of the environment and then literally paste them into the level geometry to solve puzzles. The sort of playful, meditative indie puzzler with a narrated story we don't get as often as we used to, probably because a mechanic this clever doesn't come around often. Highly recommended in our 87% review.

Steam Autumn Sale: Under $25

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown | $19.99/£17.49 (50% off)

Prince of Persia returned this year as a platformer with more style than I think anyone expected. Although we'll probably never get a proper sequel, it's a steal at its lowest price ever.

Red Dead Redemption 2 | $19.79/£19.79 (67% off)

Rockstar's sprawling Western is more than worth the discounted price. Its dusty open world is almost as beautiful and thrilling as the story it tells over its six chapters.

Half-Life: Alyx | $19.79/£16.49 (67% off)

Set five years before Half-Life 2, Half-Life: Alyx drops the chaotic firefights the series is known for into a VR-exclusive game. Its got a bit of a horror and a lot of clever, physics-based toys to play with.

God of War | $19.99/£15.99 (60% off)

In 2022, one of the best PlayStation games became one of the best PC games, and now it's the cheapest it's ever been on Steam.

Hades | $9.99/£8.39 (60% off) | 🏆 Best Action Game 2020

If you never got around to Supergiant's 2020 insta-classic roguelike, this is the best price we've seen for it. Come for the punchy combat, stay for the messy Greek god drama.

The Case of the Golden Idol | $10.79/£10.19 (40% off) | 🏆 Best Story 2022

The lowest price we've seen on a brilliant detective game from a couple years ago. Its "deep and fascinating" story earned it one of our GOTY awards in 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns |$8.99/£7.49 (85% off)

🏆 2022 GOTY Runner-Up

XCOM-maker Firaxis created our favorite recent superhero game, a mix of XCOM's gridded turn-based tactics, deckbuilding, and a friendship sim. It was definitely underloved, and is a steal at this price.

Teardown | $14.99/£12.99 (50% off) |🏆 Best Sandbox 2022

A physics-based, voxel-powered playground melded with a genius puzzle game: "If I blow up this entire mansion, will I have space to drive this sportscar into the ocean?"

Crusader Kings 3 | $14.99/£12.59 (70% off) | 🏆 Best Strategy Game 2020

One of the great strategy games of the 2020s so far, CK3 is "an irrepressible story engine that spits out a constant stream of compelling alt-histories, delightfully infuriating characters and social puzzle," reads our 94% review. This is an even bigger discount than in the last sale.

Steam Autumn Sale: Under $10

Monster Hunter Rise | $9.99/£8.24 (75% off) | 🏆Best Co-op Game 2022

These monsters aren't going to hunt themselves. Monster Hunter Rise is a surprisingly excellent entry in the long-running series. Plus, you can use it to train for Monster Hunter Wilds next year.

Hollow Knight | $7.49/£6.39 (50% off)

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will come out eventually. In the meantime, seven-and-a-half bucks is a low price to pay to find out why fans of this 2017 metroidvania are so hyped for the follow-up.

Sable | $9.99/£8.39 (60% off) | 🏆 Best Narrative 2021

One of the coolest-looking games of the 2020s so far at its lowest price yet. Sable won our Best Narrative award in 2021 for its coming-of-age story about a rite of passage in an otherworldly desert.

Pentiment | $9.99/£7.49 (50% off)

Obsidian went in a surprising direction for this 2022 gem. Instead of the usual sci-fi or fantasy RPG, it's a narrative-focused game set in the 16th century, and it's great. This is its lowest price yet.

Card Shark | $7.99/£6.70 (60% off) | 🏆 Best Design 2022

Balatro is all the rage right now, but here's another great adaptation of a casino card game: Card Shark isn't about playing cards so much as it is about cheating at cards.

Strange Horticulture | $4.79/£4.04 (70% off)

🏆 Best Puzzle Game 2022

Inheriting a plant shop where nothing is labeled sounds stressful, but it's actually a wonderful combination of cozy and spooky thanks to fascinatingly odd customers, and a cat you can pet.

Roadwarden | $5.49/£4.14 (50% off)

This beautiful classic text adventure gives you 40 days to solve a mystery and complete your mission in a world full of dangerous animals and manipulative locals. It's "the first text adventure I enjoyed as much as a good book," said Lauren.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $9.99 / £6.24 (75% off) | 🏆 Best Singleplayer 2015

The big ray tracing update to The Witcher 3 had a bit of a rocky rollout last year, but things got better, and this is almost as big as the discount gets on it. (The max we've seen is 80% off.)

Dome Keeper | $7.19/£5.99 (60% off)

A pixel art roguelike that has you constantly focusing in two directions: down to collect precious resources, and up to defend your vulnerable glass dome from alien invaders. Keep up the frantic pace, mining during the peaceful minute or so between attacks on your fragile snow globe, and see how long you can fend them off.

Steam Autumn Sale: Under $5

Time on Frog Island | $2.22/£1.74 (80% off)

If you have time to spend some time on Time on Frog Island, we think it'll be worth that time: we heartily recommended the charming trading game in our 83% review.

What Remains of Edith Finch | $4.99/£3.99 (75% off) | 🏆 Best Story 2017

If for some reason you still haven't played this wonderful, magical, heart-wrenching adventure, now's the time. Buy it, play it in an evening, thank us later.

Loop Hero | $3.74/£3.19 (75% off) | 🏆 Best Design 2021

The Vampire Survivors of 2021, in the sense that it's an inexpensive game that it's easy to devote way more time to than you ever thought you would.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen | $4.79/£3.83 (84% off)

A steep discount on a great fantasy RPG that made its jump to PC back in 2016, and is getting a sequel very soon: Dragon's Dogma 2 is out March 21, and we're pretty excited about it.

Steam Autumn Sale: 10 years of GOTY winners

Perhaps in anticipation of its upcoming DLC, Elden Ring is sadly not discounted in this sale. The rest of our last 10 Game of the Year winners are, though. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.