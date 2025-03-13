The best deals in the 2025 Steam Spring Sale

It doesn't feel like the year has properly started until we've got a seasonal Steam sale under our belt. The Spring Sale tends to look a lot like the previous year's Winter Sale, and that's true here, but there has been some movement—Dragon Age: The Veilguard is down to $30, and there are a few brand new games with modest discounts, including Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (well, new to PC, anyway).

Icon key

🔺— Costs more than it did in the previous Steam sale

💸— Costs less than it did in the previous Steam sale

Lowest price yet

Recent games with substantial discounts.

Steam Spring Sale: 2025 games

We're only a few months into the year, so naturally there aren't many discounts on 2025 releases, but there are a few small price drops on brand new (or new to PC) games we like.

Steam Spring Sale: Best of 2024

Balatro | $12.74/£10.87 (15% off) | 🏆 Game of the Year 2024

A roguelike deckbuilder phenomenon and our 2024 GOTY. Balatro hasn't been discounted deeper than this yet, and probably won't be until another seasonal sale or two pass.

Metaphor: ReFantazio | $52.49/£44.99 (25% off) | 🏆 Best RPG 2024

A 25% discount on this $70 RPG brings it close to the old $50 standard for PC games—not bad for game that's been out for less than six months (and that was also our favorite RPG of 2024).

Helldivers 2 | $31.99/£27.99 (20% off) | 🏆 Best Multiplayer 2024

The typical discount for Helldivers 2. The hype has died down after a year of Super Earth defense, but it remains one of our favorite co-op shooters.

Caves of Qud | $25.49/£21.24 (15% off) 🏆 Best Roguelike 2024

Many years in the making, Caves of Qud is a sensational and delightfully weird RPG that Jon called "a genre-defining achievement in play, story, and roleplaying freedom" in his review.

UFO 50 | $19.99/£16.79 (20% off) 💸 | 🏆 Creative Achievement 2024

A collection of 50 classic games from a defunct—and entirely made-up—developer of 8-bit games. UFO 50 is a collaborative project by six indie devs, including Spelunky creator Derek Yu.



Manor Lords | $27.99/£24.49 (30% off) | 🏆 Best City Builder 2024

It's still in early access, but that didn't stop us from calling Manor Lords the best city builder of last year.

Pacific Drive | $17.99/£14.99 (40% off) | 🏆 Best Survival Game 2024

Discover what station wagon owners have known all along: that a car can be your best friend. Chris loved this supernatural survival roadtrip, and declared its car "one of the best vehicles in videogames, ever."

Tactical Breach Wizards | $14.99/£12.56 (25% off) | 🏆 Best Tactics 2024

Use magic, but tactically in the latest from Gunpoint creator (and PC Gamer alum) Tom Francis. "Of all of the games Tom Francis has made about throwing people out of windows, this is the best one," Jake said.

Thank Goodness You're Here! | $13.99/£11.19 (30% off) 🏆 Best Comedy 2024

"The funniest game I've played," Fraser said in his review, and Fraser has played a lot of games, and I imagine quite a lot them have also been funny, which tells you this one ought to be pretty funny.

Satisfactory | $27.99/£23.45 (30% off) | 🏆 Best Sandbox 2024

This automation game has been one of our favorites for years. The base price increased when it left early access in 2024, so this is far from the lowest price it's ever hit, but it's probably as low as it'll go in the near future.

Steam Spring Sale: Games under $25

Remnant 2 | $24.99/£20.99 (50% off) | 🏆 Best Shooter 2023

A co-op shooter with some genuinely weird locations and bosses—we described one of them as "a giant alien god that can punch through reality"—and distinctive, challenging third-person gun and melee combat. Like the first game, it's best played with friends.

Resident Evil 4 | $19.99/£16.49 (50% off)

Capcom took a risk in remaking such a beloved game. What it ended up with is no replacement for the original, Rich said in his review, but it's still an outstanding tribute to a classic.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | $19.99/£17.49 (50% off) 💸 | 🏆 Best Stealth 2023

A "stealth strategy" game with Pirates of the Caribbean vibes that, fair warning, will likely lead to the thought "just one more mission, then I'll go to bed... for real this time." We're sad this is the final game from developer Mimimi.

Jusant | $12.49/£11.24 (50% off)

A lovely climbing game that came out around the same time Starfield and Phantom Liberty were dominating the conversation in 2023, Jusant was a bit of a sleeper hit.

Dave the Diver | $13.39/£11.38 (33% off) | 🏆 Best Design 2023

A brilliant videogame adventure that starts as a deceptively simple fishing and restaurant management game, and then spins up into completely unexpected and wonderful places.

System Shock | $14.79/£12.94 (63% off) | 🏆 Best Remake 2023

Looking Glass's original System Shock was often overlooked in favor of its famous successor, and no matter how much you love the classics, it can be hard to go back to its chunky, pre-mouselook interface and grueling, sink-or-swim exploration. Enter Nightdive's excellent remake.

Dredge | $12.49/£10.99 (50% off) | 🏆 Best Setting 2023

Fishing and horror? An excellent combo. Explore the murky waters around an odd little island, upgrade your boat, and be careful what you catch. There's more than mackerel and cod in the dark depths, and you may instead haul in some Lovecraftian horrors.

Steam Spring Sale: Games under $10

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | $7.99 / $7.99 (80% off) | 🏆 Best Singleplayer 2015

The Witcher 3 is discounted often, but this is the lowest it generally goes for. Take the plunge: The water's still warm even as The Witcher 3's 10 year anniversary approaches.

Slay the Spire | $6.24/£4.99 (75% off) |🏆 Best Design 2019

If you like Balatro and haven't played one of the key roguelike deckbuilder trendsetters of the past 10 years, get on it—it's great, cheap, and Slay the Spire 2 is coming later this year.

Monster Train | $7.49/£6.29 (70% off)

Another trendsetting roguelike deckbuilder with a sequel on the way and a deep discount. It's almost like these things are really popular! Monster Train is actually quite different from Slay the Spire, though, and a lot of fun.



Hollow Knight | $7.49/£6.39 (50% off)

The sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, will come out eventually. In the meantime, seven-and-a-half bucks is a low price to pay to find out why fans of this 2017 metroidvania are so hyped for the follow-up.

Cruelty Squad | $5.99/£4.64 (70% off) 💸

What's that? PC Gamer likes a weird shooter with a depressed protagonist and garish low-fi graphics that reference '90s rendering tech? We may be predictable, but it doesn't mean we're wrong.

Marvel's Midnight Suns |$8.99/£7.49 (85% off)

🏆 2022 GOTY Runner-Up

XCOM-maker Firaxis created our favorite singleplayer superhero game in recent memory, a mix of XCOM's gridded turn-based tactics, deckbuilding, and a friendship sim. It was definitely underloved, and is a steal at this price.

Steam Spring Sale: Games under $5

A Way Out | $4.49/£3.74 (85% off)

If you marathoned Hazelight's latest, Split Fiction, here's its 2018 co-op adventure for a super low price. The catch is that for online co-op you'll have to use Steam's Remote Play Together feature, but it works.

Enter the Gungeon | $1.49/£1.27 (90% off)

Not even $2 for one of the most popular action dungeon crawlers of the past decade—if that's doesn't convince you to step into the Gungeon, then probably nothing will.

West of Loathing | $3.51/£3.19 (68% off) | 🏆 Best Comedy Game 2017

Cheaper than its ever been on Steam, not that the distinction means much when the difference is in dimes and pennies, but whatever—this is one of our favorite comedy games and it costs very little.



Roadwarden | $3.84/£2.90 (65% off) 💸

This beautiful classic text adventure gives you 40 days to solve a mystery and complete your mission in a world full of dangerous animals and manipulative locals. It's "the first text adventure I enjoyed as much as a good book," said Lauren.

Steam Spring Sale: 10 years of GOTY winners

10 years of greats. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.