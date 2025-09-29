On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Blippo+

Blippo+ | Switch and Steam Release Date Trailer | Coming Sept 23rd - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 24

Developer:‌ YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot

Originally released for the crank-powered Playdate, Blippo+ simulates a surreal public broadcasting channel made by aliens from planet Blip. It's about channel surfing a collection of bonkers TV channels which broadcast in real time, learning about alien culture and affairs, and marvelling at the awkward retro-futurism on display. A lot of it may feel inscrutable, but that's the point: this is TV made by aliens, for aliens. If you're looking for a clever new way to dissociate from reality, I reckon you could do much worse than this.

Shadow President

(Image credit: D.C. True)

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ September 28

Developer:‌ D. C. True

This political sim originally released in 1993 and was, until now I guess, considered abandonware. Despite its seeming complexity the objective is simple: you have to hold on to the United States presidency despite a tumultuous political backdrop taking in the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the beginnings of the Gulf War. That means careful management of everything ranging military through diplomatic, usually with the help of intelligence briefings. It's a fascinating time capsule, and the old DOS graphics are simply gorgeous.

Mind Diver

Mind Diver launch trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ September 28

Developers:‌ Indoor Sunglasses



Mind Diver is a first-person detective adventure about restoring lost memories to solve a missing persons case. As a "mind diver" you'll need to enter the "mind ocean" of Lina, whose recollection of the circumstances leading to the disappearance of Sebastian are muddy at best. You'll need to mosey around in her brain, substantiating blindspots and drawing connections that Lina might not have noticed herself. It's a neat puzzle-centric concept, and at six hours it's very much about telling a compelling story without overstaying its welcome.

Aethermancer

Steam page

Release:‌ September 23

Developer:‌ moi rai games

From the creators of monster collecting platformer Monster Sanctuary, comes Aethermancer, a monster collecting roguelite. While Moi Rai Games' meticulously detailed pixel art style is familiar, Aethermancer takes a Zelda-like top down view, with combat taking place from a sidelong perspective. When you lose a monster they're dead forever, so you'll need to size up every decision you make in the turn-based battles. Aethermancer is an early access affair: it'll launch into 1.0 in about a year.

Videonauts

Videonauts Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ September 27

Developer:‌ resnijars

This indie developer doles out games at a rapid clip but they always look really promising (especially Stardust Demon, which Abbie Stone enjoyed). Videonauts is the latest effort from resnijars, a stylish top-down RPG in the Undertale mould about a creepy mansion and its "bizarre" video collection. Invited to peruse this collection, protagonist Coby soon finds themselves trapped in the sprawling abode. The objective is simple: get the hell out. Expect lots of quirky encounters and puzzles galore.