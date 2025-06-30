Five new Steam games you probably missed (June 30, 2025)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.
Project Silverfish
Steam page
Release: June 26
Developer: Siris Pendrake
A Steam user describes Project Silverfish as "furry Stalker", proving that two words is sometimes enough to perfectly encapsulate a concept. A few more details though: as an anthropomorphic Inheritor, you'll enter a dangerous open world exclusion zone in order to "hunt powerful artefacts, fight horrifying creatures and descend deeper into lost, cold-war era dungeons". If this wasn't already extremely reminiscent of Stalker (or if you like, Roadside Picnic) there are also Anomalies to contend with There are six set Inheritor classes, but you're also free to create your own from scratch, and the whole thing comes packaged in a quite lovely low-detail art style that kinda reminds me of The Long Dark. It's an Early Access affair, but its already won over 200 "Very Positive" reviews.
Ruffy and the Riverside
Steam page
Release: June 27
Developer: Zockrates Laboratories UG
Here's a stylish 3D platformer starring Ruffy, a 2D dog (?) stuck in a 3D world. This one has a major emphasis on puzzles, most of which utilize Ruffy's unique ability to "SWAP" textures in the game world. Want day to turn to night? Swap the sun to a moon, of course. Need to climb a cliff face? Swap its waterfall for some climbable vines. Taking cues from Super Mario Odyssey, Ruffy can also sometimes enter 2D platforming gauntlets embedded in the environments. There's also combat, skating, and a lot of bright variety in the game's seven areas.
Hoofobia
Steam page
Release: June 26
Developers: Deathyell Games
Asymmetric multiplayer tends to favor horror, and while Hoofobia definitely has some bizarre elements to it, the setting is pretty simple: one deer hunter, plenty of dumb AI deer, and three human-controlled real deer. The objective of the deer players is to kill the hunter, usually via stealth or trickery. The hunter's objective is, of course, to kill the human deer, but depending on the mode you're playing, hitting the AI-controlled deer instead of the real deer can be costly. It looks like a bit of dumb fun, and it's selling with a 75% launch discount, so now's the time to jump in if you're interested.
Not Monday Cafe
Steam page
Release: June 23
Developer: Sunny Syrup Studio
For a certain type of player, this has everything: cosy vibes? Yes. Animals instead of humans? Check. Idle elements? Of course. Farming, cooking and retail-sim trappings? How could it thrive without? And yep, you'll definitely be allowed to customize your own cute 'n' comfy cafe, into which a cast of friendly characters will wander to peruse your wares. Yes, it's another one of those, but crucially, you can overlay your cafe on your desktop, which means you can keep an eye on business while you're working, or watching Artur Aristakisyan's brilliant 1994 documentary feature film Ladoni.
DR4X
Steam page
Release: June 19
Developer: Untrustedlife
Here's a fascinating "fast, casual, haunted" 4X game. It's been in Early Access since 2022 but is now feature complete. Better still, it's extraordinarily cheap at just 90 fricken cents, so if it proves to have some unexpected elements—and the Steam page heavily insinuates that there's something very weird going on here—then you might not feel so bad if it doesn't turn out to be a straightforward take on 4X. As one Steam reviewer points out: "There's a game within a game here, hidden in plain sight in the menus."
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
