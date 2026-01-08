'I f**king hate gen AI art,' Hooded Horse chief says: 'If we're publishing the game, no f**king AI assets'
Tim Bender, the CEO of Manor Lords publisher Hooded Horse, says generative AI is "cancerous" and he doesn't want to deal with it.
Different game companies approach generative AI in different ways. Some, like Electronic Arts, embrace it; others, like Larian, take a more measured, cautious approach. And then there's Hooded Horse, the publisher of games like Endless Legend 2, Cataclismo, and the breakout hit Manor Lords, whose CEO Tim Bender recently told Kotaku, "I fucking hate gen AI art."
"It has made my life more difficult in many ways…suddenly it infests shit in a way it shouldn't," Bender said. "It is now written into our contracts if we're publishing the game, 'no fucking AI assets'."
Banning AI art is easier said than done, as some studios—Larian and Sandfall Interactive, to name a couple high-profile examples—have taken to using gen AI in pre-production, ostensibly to help speed things along. To help counter that, Bender says he urges developers to not use generative AI anywhere, even just for placeholders.
"Some people will have this thought, like they would never want to let it in the game, but they'll think, 'It can be a placeholder in this prototype build'," he said. "But if that gets done, of course, there's a chance that that slips through, because it only takes one of those slipping through in some build and not getting replaced or something.
"Because of that, we're constantly having to watch and deal with it and try to prevent it from slipping in, because it’s cancerous."
As unlikely as that sounds, it has happened, and more than once. Ubisoft had to quickly make changes to Anno 117 after "placeholder" art mistakenly made it to the live version of the game, and in a much higher-profile case Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, one of the biggest games of 2025, lost two wins in the Indie Game Awards after it too was found to have launched with "placeholder" gen AI art still in place.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.