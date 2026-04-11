Graveyard Keeper devs respond as players make AI accusations: 'You may not believe me, but we're not using the AI in Graveyard Keeper 2'
"Yes I'm experimenting with every AI model I can find. This is what every tech guy should do now."
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When it was announced that medieval cemetery management sim Graveyard Keeper was getting a sequel this week, the reveal attracted some uneasy comments on social media. Players thought the new key art had some of the uncanny hallmarks associated with generative AI, and it pushed some fans to scrutinize things further.
"The promo art looks very much like generative AI, and is an immediate turn-off," said user RottenRailing on Reddit. "The OG art was charming, and certainly more unique!" A thread from user PotatoChaaaaps quickly followed calling out the "elephant in the room": Lazy Bear CTO and co-founder Slava Cherkasov posts a lot of pro-AI stuff on X.
"Hordes of AI haters hate full lips and makeup and everything AI. The other camp is trying to prove them wrong with reasoning," Cherkasov said on X a day after DLSS 5 was unveiled. Last year, he posted here and there showing off images he'd made, including Graveyard Keeper-inspired graphics, with AI. "Image creation by ChatGPT is fun," he said last March.Article continues below
Cherkasov replied to the thread on Reddit, saying "You may not believe me, but we’re not using the AI in Graveyard Keeper 2. Yes, I’m experimenting with every AI model I can find. This is what every tech guy should do now." While that account is not specifically identified as Cherkasov, he has been referred to by the "soulburner_spb" username in posts from LazyBearGames.
"I’m constantly creating some small experimental projects that are not shared with the audience and have nothing to do with Graveyard Keeper," said Cherkasov. "I’m not doing the art—we have about 8 artists for that. I’m not doing sound or music either. I’m just a tech guy that is experimenting with the tech to understand what it can do."
Player reactions to the sentiment are mixed. "I'm happy now," said Reddit user Chelcherine. User darlawatters said on the same thread, "I’m pretty good at spotting AI and nothing about the trailer or art made me believe AI was being used. Folks are so quick to jump and assume."
"Yeah, doubt. I hope it's true but I'll wait for the final game and trailers before deciding to support it," commented Reddit user Mistbiene in response to Cherkasov's statement. "He's testing how much AI we are willing to tolerate in Graveyard Keeper specifically. It's important that we keep up the firm anti-AI stance if a leader of the project is blatantly exploring it."
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Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
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