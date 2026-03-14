Major investor is 'shocked and sad' that the games industry is 'demonizing' generative AI

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At GDC 2026, the rift between big tech and creative workers was easy to see.

A panel in the &quot;GDC Luminaries&quot; series of talks from GDC 2026, featuring four industry figures seated on stage.
(Image credit: Future)

In a theater set off to the side of this week's Game Developers Conference, representatives from big tech companies and venture capital firms spoke about, among other things, their enthusiasm for generative AI. Many of the attendees over in the main convention halls don't feel the same way: 52% of respondents to a recent GDC survey said that they think generative AI is bad for the games industry, and only 7% agreed that it's a good thing.

One of the most direct expressions of this divide came from Moritz Baier-Lentz, head of gaming at Lightspeed Venture Partners, a firm with investments in Anthropic and a number of other AI companies.

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Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

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