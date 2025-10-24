Electronic Arts signs a deal with Stability AI: 'We’re evolving how we work so that AI becomes a trusted ally'

By published

EA wants everyone to know that this is all about "empowering" its people.

Andrew Wilson, chief executive officer of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), speaks during the company&#039;s EA Play event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Saturday, June 9, 2018. EA announced that it is introducing a higher-end version of its subscription game-playing service that will include new titles such as Battlefield V and the Madden NFL 19 football game. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Electronic Arts has signed a deal with Stability AI, the company behind the Stable Diffusion generative AI image maker, to—deep breath—"co-develop transformative AI models, tools, and workflows that empower our artists, designers, and developers to reimagine how content is built."

"For more than 40 years, EA has led through technological shifts across interactive entertainment, redefining what is possible for our global community of players," the announcement states. "At the core of that progress is the belief that technology powers creativity—amplifying imagination, accelerating expression, and enabling our teams to deliver bold, new experiences that inspire the world to play.

"Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have long been cornerstones of innovation at EA—powering everything from intelligent gameplay and real-time animation to physics simulation, pathfinding solutions, and more efficient development pipelines."

There's no arguing that point. The technology used to build games today has evolved more than a little bit beyond what was at hand when EA first put the words "we are an association of electronic artists" to paper, and the general concept of AI has been around at least since the first NPC. But contemporary generative AI is something vastly different: It's seen by many not as a tool, but as a substitute—which is no doubt why EA tries so hard in its announcement to emphasize the human element of the whole thing.

"With humans at the center of storytelling, we’re evolving how we work so that AI becomes a trusted ally: supporting faster iteration, expanding creative possibilities, accelerating workflows, and allowing more time to focus on what matters most—building world-class games and experiences that entertain massive online communities," it goes on. "It can draft, generate, and analyze, but it can't imagine, empathize, or dream. That's the work of EA's extraordinary artists, designers, developers, storytellers, and innovators."

