Larian's big Q&A session on how it's using AI to help make its next game is happening tomorrow on Reddit

Fans seem more interested in hearing about Divinity than the development process, but that seems unlikely to happen.

Following what you might call a sub-optimal response to its apparent enthusiasm for the use of AI in game development, Larian boss Swen Vincke promised an AMA in January to clarify where exactly the studio stands on the matter. A message on X has now nailed that little online tête-à-tête down to 5 am PT/8 am ET/2 pm CET on January 9, on Reddit.

That's pretty early, at least in my part of the world, but bear in mind that Larian is not based in my part of the world but in Ghent, Belgium, where the whole thing can go down after a nice extended lunch.

You can't put too much stock into what anyone says on social media, and particularly X, but the responses to the AMA timing announcement are interesting. Questions about generative AI in Larian's development processes are largely absent—instead, people are asking about Divinity itself: Whether it will feature turn-based or RTWP combat, how it will relative to the rest of the series, whether it will have cinematic cutscenes on the scale of Baldur's Gate 3, and of course how much "romance" there will be.

The odds of any of those questions being satisfactorily answered are pretty much nil, but hey, shoot your shot, I guess. To see what Larian actually is willing to talk about at this point, head over to the r/Games subreddit at the appointed hour—that is, 5 am PT/8 am ET/2 pm CET—tomorrow.

