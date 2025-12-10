Fallout's holiday 'Ghoul Log' features Walton Goggins, Dogmeat, and the return of a beloved Fallout: New Vegas character

Not only is Fallout Season 2 approaching, but so are the holidays, which means it's time to get cozy. At least as cozy as you can get in the harsh world of Fallout.

That means the crackling fire in the fireplace doesn't just contain logs, it's also got, well... a severed arm. A nice, juicy, fat one: that's why its crackling so nicely. Still in the holiday spirit? Me too.

As a little pre-holiday treat, Prime Video has released Fallout's version of a yule log: the Ghoul Log. It's 90 minutes of a cozy if unsettling fireplace you can stream to your favorite screen while you're opening presents this year. And it's got a few familiar faces, along with one very, very familiar voice. Check it out:

Fallout: The Ghoul Log - Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We've got Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, naturally, settling in for a rest while that arm burns in the fireplace. Dogmeat is there too, lying faithfully at his feet while they both warm up.

And who's that on the radio? Why, it's Mr. New Vegas! And yes, that is legendary Las Vegas crooner Wayne Newton reprising his role from Fallout: New Vegas, where he delighted and entertained players with his radio broadcasts. Very cool.

Not to toot my own horn, but I included Mr. New Vegas in my Fallout Season 2 predictions: At 2/1 odds, I thought it was a pretty safe bet the creators of the Fallout series would ask Newton if he'd return for some voiceover work—and while I still don't know if he's in the actual show, it sure is grand to hear his voice on the radio again in this video.