Fallout's holiday 'Ghoul Log' features Walton Goggins, Dogmeat, and the return of a beloved Fallout: New Vegas character
Cozy up to the crackling fire with Fallout's grisly version of a yule log.
Not only is Fallout Season 2 approaching, but so are the holidays, which means it's time to get cozy. At least as cozy as you can get in the harsh world of Fallout.
That means the crackling fire in the fireplace doesn't just contain logs, it's also got, well... a severed arm. A nice, juicy, fat one: that's why its crackling so nicely. Still in the holiday spirit? Me too.
As a little pre-holiday treat, Prime Video has released Fallout's version of a yule log: the Ghoul Log. It's 90 minutes of a cozy if unsettling fireplace you can stream to your favorite screen while you're opening presents this year. And it's got a few familiar faces, along with one very, very familiar voice. Check it out:
We've got Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, naturally, settling in for a rest while that arm burns in the fireplace. Dogmeat is there too, lying faithfully at his feet while they both warm up.
And who's that on the radio? Why, it's Mr. New Vegas! And yes, that is legendary Las Vegas crooner Wayne Newton reprising his role from Fallout: New Vegas, where he delighted and entertained players with his radio broadcasts. Very cool.
Not to toot my own horn, but I included Mr. New Vegas in my Fallout Season 2 predictions: At 2/1 odds, I thought it was a pretty safe bet the creators of the Fallout series would ask Newton if he'd return for some voiceover work—and while I still don't know if he's in the actual show, it sure is grand to hear his voice on the radio again in this video.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
