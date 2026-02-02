Bethesda keeps the Fallout remaster hopium flowing by putting Aaron Moten inside Fallout 3 and New Vegas

What do you do if you suddenly have a hit TV show based on a videogame? Well, making a new videogame for fans to buy and play would be a good start—but what if the TV show is Fallout and you're Bethesda?

Since Fallout 5 could still be as much as a decade away, there's another possibility to keep Fallout fans busy with something newish, at least: remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. I imagine we'll probably get at least one of those remasters in the future: the same leak that was right about the Oblivion remaster also said a Fallout 3 remaster was in the works.

So I guess the real question is: when?

Naturally, fans are hoping it'll be sooner and not later—many even hope a remaster will be announced alongside the Fallout Season 2 finale this week—and Bethesda is doing its part to keep that hopium flowing. A new ad promoting Bethesda's Fallout games was posted today, and some fans claim it not-so-subtly suggests that a Fallout 3 remaster announcement is imminent.

That's because the ad shows Aaron Moten, who plays Maximus on the Fallout TV series, inside Fallout 3. Hmm…

Fallout – Best Buddies Trailer feat. Aaron Moten - YouTube Watch On

In the ad, Moten is roommates with a giant Vault Boy mascot. In what some fans think might be a hint at a remaster, when Moten asks why their apartment is such a mess, Vault Boy's POV shows the dialogue UI from Fallout 3. Not Fallout 4. Not Fallout 76 or New Vegas. Fallout 3. Ah-ha!

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The duo begin playing Fallout 76 (let's ignore that for a second) before Moten picks up a photo album and they reminisce about spending time in the Fallout universe—starting with an encounter with a super mutant in Washington D.C.—the setting of Fallout 3. Double ah-ha!

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See, it all makes sense: we're getting a Fallout 3 remaster soon and this, for some reason, is how Bethesda chose to let us know! In the video, the pair also appear in the opening to Fallout: New Vegas, too. That's gotta mean a FNV remaster is nigh as well, right?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Of course, Moten and Vault Boy also show up in Fallout Shelter and Fallout 76 in the video, so it's much more likely that this is just another ad for all the Bethesda Fallout games, which are on sale right now, and not some clandestine hint that we're getting remasters anytime soon.

But hey, nothing wrong with a bit of hopium, and it's also another clear indication that Fallout fans would love to throw some more money at Bethesda so maybe Todd Howard should, y'know, make something Fallout-related happen before we're all dead. Also, stick around for the end of the ad when it appears Moten starts laughing. It's just kinda cute.