The whole Fallout series is at a steep discount on Steam, so if you've been waiting 29 years to begin your journey in the wasteland, your time is now

Hopefully you've managed to avoid spoilers in that time.

The Pip Boy from the Fallout series being the benevolent hacker he is
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Every Fallout game is meaningfully different from the last, and the series includes some of the best games you'll ever play. It's an easy recommendation to anyone with a passing interest in computer roleplay, and even easier now that you can get every game in the series (including the black sheep, Tactics) along with a boatload of DLC for $77. That's almost as cheap as a crate full of puppets!

That's thanks to a live Steam sale, which you can peruse at your leisure here if you're itching to figure out what all those Magic the Gathering cards are about.

If you're not sure which to buy and would rather start with just one, here's the main series rundown. The original two Fallout games are top-down, turn-based masterworks that, while pretty old, are landmark CRPGs and furnished the series with its iconic juxtaposition of atomic age aesthetics, grisly hyperviolence, and sardonic humor. The first Fallout game is my personal favorite, and don't let its vintage fool you—as 90s RPGs go, it's approachable.

Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

