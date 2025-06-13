This $40 electric screwdriver is a must-have for fixing tech on the go, or putting together your next PC build in style

Hoto Nex O1 Pro 3.6V electric screwdriver | 12 S2 steel bits | 220 RPM | 3 levels of torque | 1500 mAh battery | USB-C charging | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This cordless screwdriver offers USB-C charging, an LED light, 12 magnetic tip steel bits, and packs all of that away in a properly portable aluminium travel case.

Until more recently than I'd like to admit, I heavily relied on an ageing Acer gaming laptop. Staring down a fan failure in a foreign country, I attempted to take the sucker apart myself—with nothing but a bit of cutlery and a dream. Though it quickly became apparent this was not a problem I could fix myself, putting the laptop back together earned my already elderly laptop the nickname of 'The Pale Horse'—because I had to keep stopping to reattach bits that had rolled away somewhere in my dorm room.

Before you ask, Discworld fans, yes, I did call my following upgrade 'Binky.' However, perhaps more importantly, I'm no longer jamming my kitchen knives inside of my desktop tower in part thanks to a great deal I've found on a compact electric screwdriver kit. The Hoto Nex O1 Pro 3.6V screwdriver is sleek, cordless, and now only $40 from Amazon.

Besides boasting a form factor and less than 1 lb weight that would've easily slid into my meagre exchange student luggage allowance, this electric screwdriver also charges via USB-C. With a 1500 mAh battery, this lightweight, electric screwdriver will handily see you through many PC builds—and fixes.

It also comes with 12 different S2 steel bits that should cover your bases. Each one has a magnetic tip to ensure screws don't go walkabout—but how do you make sure you don't lose track of your steel bits in, say, a messy dorm room full of tech 'projects'? Easy—you just store them within the cap of the screwdriver kit's aluminium storage case, keeping everything together and making it proper portable too.

Now, let's talk about what other tech this all in one screwdriver has got squirrelled away. For one, it also comes with an inbuilt, shadowless LED light so you can really get up in the crevices of whatever it is you're tinkering with. Better yet, there's also a smart sensor to minimise scratched screws and injury to too-close fingies.

This cordless electric screwdriver also offers three levels of torque to choose from, and can spin up to 220 RPM. For such a dinky little, battery-powered thing, that's maybe a bit more oomph than I was expecting.

Still, whether you're building a noble steed or simply trying to resuscitate a faithful companion you're not quite ready to put out to pasture, Hoto's Nex O1 Pro 3.6V screwdriver is a robust all in one tool. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to waggle the magnetic tip across my carpet like I'm playing Minesweeper, before I get a rogue screw straight to the underside of my foot.